Lacrosse: Lambert's offensive attack leads to Final 4 spot

“Our boys played great,” Lambert head coach John Spaide said. “We learned things this game and we continued to work harder.”

The first goal came when Kevin Connolly found Cole Greenfield. Despite the two Hoyas defenders in the same area, he still had breathing room to sling his shot in.

After that, the Longhorns had four opportunities to get the ball into the net again but shots were just not accurate enough. Plus, Hoyas goalkeeper Ryan Doering swatted the shots away.

The Hoyas offense was struggling to run its sets, but the defense was making up for it. Lambert, which came into the game averaging 11.3 goals, was limited to just one goal in the first quarter, and Harrison made them rethink their shot selections.

However, Lambert's defense was just as aggressive. After opening the second quarter and winning the face-off, the Hoyas raced downfield and fired two unsuccessful shots in the span of 45 seconds.

Longhorns sophomore Brooks Wehman was battling against Luke Lawson. A spin move helped Wehman get away for a second, and that’s all he needed to get a goal in.

Two minutes later, Chris Harper found himself scoring as well but in traffic. Then after two shots attempts, Wehman notched another goal to move ahead 4-0.

After a great defensive play by Brent Starcher to stick-check a Harrison player, he scooped up the loose ball and won the one-on-one battle against the goalie to extend the lead.

The Hoyas were dominating the Longhorns in the face-off, but in the second half, Lambert finally won its first. It led to a fast-break goal, with Wehman achieving a hat trick.

Thirty seconds later, Lambert's defenders weren’t near Harrison’s Colby Kiessel, and he broke Harrison's scoring slump with a shot from 13 yards out.

In the final period, the Longhorns controlled the pace of the game by killing the clock and only allowed Harrison to touch the ball twice.

There was no shortage of goals for Greenfield. He completed a hat trick, and Charlie Goldstein's goal boosted Lambert's lead to 9-2.

Harrison's season was further soured when Luke Goldstein passed on a fast break to Greenfield, who finished with his fourth goal in the game.

In the semifinals, top-seeded Lambert (17-3) will host the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between No. 6 seed South Forsyth and fourth seed North Cobb.