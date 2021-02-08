Lambert esports team wins state championship, looks forward to spring season

Students from Lambert High School recently won both fall Esports State Championships in December. The games the team won were Rocket League, like soccer but with flying cars instead of players, and League of Legends, a multiplayer game that focuses on battle arena tactics and fighting.

Lambert’s esports coach, Kevin Sapp, said Lambert has competed in every state championship that Georgia has hosted for esports, being the only high school in the state to do so since PlayVS announced that esports teams and competitions would be coming to high schools across the nation.

“We’ve kind of got a little dynasty going here,” Sapp said.

Sapp said Lambert has three teams of three players for Rocket League and two teams of five players for League of Legends, with alternating subs in case students are unable to play. Most of the teams’ practices are online where the students practice maneuvers like attacking and dodging.

Nate Benson, a junior at Lambert and Rocket League team captain, said he started playing Rocket League about a year and a half ago and liked that the game was based on skill and had no RNG, a random number generator that is used to determine random events in a game, such as chances of landing a critical hit or picking up a rare item.

Benson decided to join the Lambert esports team after hearing that the team previously won runner up in the championships.

“I thought maybe I could help out the team and be what they needed to have to actually win the state title, so that’s what ended up happening,” Benson said.

In the esports state championships in fall of 2020, Rocket League won 4-1 against Forsyth Central High School, Lambert’s rival team that beat them in the tournament last year.

“For me, obviously [winning the championship] felt great, but it felt even better for my teammates,” Benson said.