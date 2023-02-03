Lambert football's Luke Logan signs with Air Force Academy

During a ceremony Wednesday at the Lambert media center, the Longhorns honored tight end Luke Logan for furthering his athletic career at the Air Force Academy.
Logan contributed to the historic season of the Lambert Longhorns football team. The Air Force Academy signee finished with 28 catches, totaling 393 yards, and scored three touchdowns. He was named second-team all-county.
“It feels great. I transferred to Lambert for a reason. With it finally paying off by signing my national letter of intent is a great feeling,” Logan said.
Tony Gonzalez, an NFL hall of fame tight end, influenced Logan's life as a child.
“The way he played always made me want to be a tight end,” Logan said of Gonzalez's inspiration as a professional athlete.
On Saturdays, Logan plans to perform at his best level and to be regarded as a top player in the Mountain West.
“Air Force Academy offers great degrees and careers,” Logan said of his decision. "There’s no way to describe it."