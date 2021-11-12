Lambert honors 14 seniors who signed NLIs

Lambert honored 14 members of a decorated senior class Wednesday as student-athletes across six sports signed their National Letters of Intent.

Parker Brosius [Georgia Tech], Nate Dvorsky [Clemson], Justin Haskins [Flagler College], Colin Linder [Texas A&M] and Ashton Smith [Austin Peay] signed for baseball; Kate Borner [Clemson], Heidi Harris [Florida Southern College] and Carly Wilson [Wake Forest] signed for soccer; Iris Cao [Dartsmouth College] and Averi Cline [Western Kentucky University] signed for golf; Sara Maschmeier [University of North Florida] and Paddy Morris [UNC Wilmington] signed for swimming; Maddie Todd [Georgia College and State University] signed for softball; and Taylor Nelson [Palm Beach Atlantic University] signed for volleyball.

Brosius signed with the Yellow Jackets after a junior season that saw him reach base 42 percent of the time and score 21 runs atop the Longhorns' lineup during region play. Linder was dominant as the staff ace, posting a 2.36 ERA with 60 strikeouts against 16 walks. Haskins starred on the mound and at the plate for the Longhorns, hitting .391 and collecting a 4-2 record with a 1.56 ERA, while Dvorsky was also a key two-way player who started in the outfield and pitched, and Smith also pitched valuable innings.

Borner, Harris and Wilson helped the Longhorns' girls soccer team to a Region 6-7A championship and a Class 7A state championship appearance. Borner and Harris were part of a stout Lambert defense that allowed 0.36 goals per game and posted 14 shutouts, while Wilson assisted nine goals and scored three of her own.

Cao and Cline dominated during the 2021 season, helping the Longhorns to an Area 2-7A championship, Class 7A state championship and a 28-stroke victory at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational in June.

Cao averaged 71.83 strokes and won low medalist two separate times during the regular season, while Cline posted a 1-over 145 to claim low-medalist honors at the 36-hole state championship tournament.

Maschmeier helped guide Lambert's girls swim and dive team to a Class 7A state championship in February, where she participated in three events. She swam on a 200-yard medley relay team that finished first and posted an All-American time of 1:46.17, placing ninth in the 100-yard backstroke [59.52] and 32nd in the 100-yard butterfly [1:02.02].

Morris posted four top-10 times at the Class 7A state meet, including an All-American, second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke [49.18]. Morris also helped the Longhorns' 200-yard medley relay team to a fourth-place finish [1:35.40], collecting a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard IM [1:52.23] and a 10th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay [3:16.58].

Todd was at the center of the Longhorns' run to the Class 7A tournament in Columbus this season, hitting a grand slam in the Sweet 16 to help Lambert past Parkview. She hit .379 as a junior, driving in a team-high 23 runs and scoring 17 runs.

Nelson earned Region 6-7A Co-Player of the Year honors on the way to a Class 7A Elite Eight appearance, tallying 209 kills and 3.1 kills per set. Nelson also collected 229 digs and 51 aces for the Longhorns.