Lambert sends 17 seniors to play at next level

Maggie Anders had to leave room for the trophies.
There was the Forsyth County girls swim and dive championship trophy, and don't forget the Class 7A state championship trophy, which Anders and the Longhorns brought back to Lambert earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Anders joined 16 other Lambert seniors who signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports.
The two trophies helped pin down a Mars Hill University sweatshirt, representing the school where Anders plans to spend the next four years.
“When I was searching for colleges, I was kind of looking in the Southeast," Anders said. "I really like the mountains, so I was looking a lot in Tennessee and North Carolina and South Carolina. I knew a few people that went to Mars Hill, and I knew the had a really good nursing program, which is what I’m planning to major in, so I started talking to the coach and just felt it was the best fit for me. I really like Mars Hill.”
Lambert won the Class 7A state championship Feb. 6 with 324 team points, four points ahead of second-place Walton.
Anders was among the top distance swimmers at the meet, finishing 19th in the 500 free and 32nd in the 200 free.
“It was really exciting," Anders said. "It was a great way to finish our senior year, especially since we’ve been trying to get our fifth state championship for the four years that I’ve been here. So, being able to finish it that way was amazing.”
Arrison Cole, a 6-foot-7 tackle on Lambert's football team, signed with the University of New Mexico.
It's the alma mater of former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver and Pinecrest Academy head coach Terance Mathis, who Cole said helped him with the recruiting process.
"We’ve been family friends with him and he’s kind of helped me with football throughout high school," Cole said. "This year recruiting has been hard, so my mom got in touch with him and said, ‘Hey, there are a couple schools interested. Can you get him out there?’ Within a week, New Mexico was calling. It was as easy as that. Really, I got lucky with the connections that I have. He was a big part of the recruiting, so that was awesome.”
Colleen Thorson, the lone senior on Lambert's softball team, signed with Agnes Scott College after going 23 for 88 (.261) as a senior, leading the Longhorns with eight doubles and scoring 24 runs. Thorson also played stellar defense as Lambert's starting shortstop.
A pair of staples in Lambert's volleyball program in Bella Tolone and Sarah Black also signed to play in college.
Tolone, the reigning Forsyth County News Player of the Year, signed with Furman University after posting 378 kills, 350 assists and 287 digs while helping the Longhorns to the Class 7A Final Four as a senior.
Black, who signed to play at Georgia College & State University, was also a member of Lambert's Final Four team and racked up 97 kills in 54 sets as a senior, adding 19 digs and 11 blocks.
Lambert's spring programs were well represented, making up 13 of the signees.
Baseball sent four seniors to play at the next level, including Braden Bamburowski (Mercer University), Blake Bolen (Piedmont College), Carter Bolt (Volunteer State Community College) and Ethan Gray (Pfieffer University).
Bamburowski was Lambert's top hitter as a junior during last year's shortened season. He hit .326, driving in 10 runs and logging a team-high seven doubles. Bamburowski also went 2-2 in four starts with a 3.37 ERA, striking out 21 batters in 18 2/3 innings.
Bolen was one of the Longhorns' top relievers in 2020, striking out 11 batters and notching a 1.90 ERA in 11 innings.
Gray posted a .429 on-base percentage in 2020, drawing four walks and one hit-by-pitch in 16 plate appearances.
Boys lacrosse and girls soccer each had three seniors sign.
Robert Fenters, a long-stick midfielder for the Longhorns, signed with Berry College, while Malachi Lindsey signed with SUNY Cortland and Michael Lindsey signed with University of Alabama-Huntsville. Both Malachi Lindsey and Michael Lindsey are defensemen who transferred to Lambert after playing their first three years at Parkview.
Lambert's girls soccer team had a pair of Division I signees in Madison Franz (Middle Tennessee State University) and Kendall Page (University of Alabama at Birmingham). Isabella Weigle also signed to play soccer at Dalton State College. Franz and Page each played for United Futbol Academy, while Weigle played for Atlanta Fire United.
Morgan Gore, who signed for track and field at Tennessee Wesleyan University, finished seven in shot put at the 2019 Class 7A state meet, totaling 37 feet and 11 inches.
Sharon Mun, a senior on Lambert's girls golf team, signed with Emory University. Mun enjoyed a highly productive summer on the junior circuit, collecting first-place finishes at the North Georgia Junior Classic in June and the Haskins Junior Invitational in July.