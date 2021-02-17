Lambert sends 17 seniors to play at next level

Maggie Anders had to leave room for the trophies.

There was the Forsyth County girls swim and dive championship trophy, and don't forget the Class 7A state championship trophy, which Anders and the Longhorns brought back to Lambert earlier this month.



On Wednesday, Anders joined 16 other Lambert seniors who signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports.

The two trophies helped pin down a Mars Hill University sweatshirt, representing the school where Anders plans to spend the next four years.

“When I was searching for colleges, I was kind of looking in the Southeast," Anders said. "I really like the mountains, so I was looking a lot in Tennessee and North Carolina and South Carolina. I knew a few people that went to Mars Hill, and I knew the had a really good nursing program, which is what I’m planning to major in, so I started talking to the coach and just felt it was the best fit for me. I really like Mars Hill.”

Lambert won the Class 7A state championship Feb. 6 with 324 team points, four points ahead of second-place Walton.

Anders was among the top distance swimmers at the meet, finishing 19th in the 500 free and 32nd in the 200 free.

“It was really exciting," Anders said. "It was a great way to finish our senior year, especially since we’ve been trying to get our fifth state championship for the four years that I’ve been here. So, being able to finish it that way was amazing.”

