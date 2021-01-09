Lambert senior Bryce Gaubert juggles school and sportscasting career

So, before the season, Gaubert made his preparations for the fall, which included curating a playlist of music alongside strength coach Curtis Mattair.



Gaubert auditioned the playlist, which earned the players’ approval, collected rosters and memorized names, but nothing could prepare him for his first game.

“That first time, I think that was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life,” Gaubert said. “It was the first time I was really making my voice go out to more than 20 people that I can see. So I can see their actual reactions. Before that, I was used to just looking into a camera and talking, or talking into a microphone on the radio and not knowing who’s listening.”

Luckily, Gaubert never quite felt alone.

“I will say my parents help me out a lot,” he said, “because the press box is at the top and they’re at that very next row, so if I say something or do something, they’re always texting me feedback – turn off the microphone, turn down the microphone, so I’ve got to give a lot of props to them.”

Gaubert typically arrived at the stadium around 5:30 each Friday evening and wouldn’t leave util five hours later.

For away games, Gaubert would travel with the team and help with video, along with anything else the staff needed him to do.

Also on Gaubert’s resume is cross country and girls flag football.

His dream job is play-by-play, but he’s also interested in videography and behind-the-scenes broadcast work.

And Gaubert’s tenure as voice of the Longhorns won’t end once he graduates, as he’ll also call next season’s football games.

“What’s nice is that I’m going to Kennesaw, so I’m really close,” he said. “It’s 45 minutes on the weekends, so I can see family and stop by. So I’m really excited about that.

“I’ve been very fortunate with where I’ve been with broadcasting. It’s not all been perfect, but it’s been pretty close,” Gaubert said. “It’s something that wouldn’t be possible without Coach Schneider, without my parents, without my family behind me. There were times where during the season you get those couple negative comments, and it tears you down a little bit, but those people were always there to always build up my confidence, and they always had my back.”