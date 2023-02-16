Longhorns sign to continue athletic careers

Lambert High School was thrilled to host another signing ceremony in its auditorium Wednesday afternoon.

Ava Falite (Life University) became the first Longhorns athlete to sign a national letter of intent for flag football. From the volleyball program, Claire Jenkins will be heading to Queens University of Charlotte. Ally Zaleski will further her swimming talents at Xavier University.

“It feels great,” Faliti said on signing. “I played soccer for a long time, so I didn’t think this was the path I was going to take. I’m happy with how everything panned out and how the hard work paid off.”

Faliti's biggest inspiration is her father, and the athlete she admires the most is Pittsburgh Steelers hall of famer Troy Polamalu.

“I just really want to be a leader as a quarterback,” Faliti said. "That’s one of the most important things you can be."

Faliti's favorite high school memory was winning the first area championship in school history this past fall.

Zaleski achieved a difficult goal by going to state every year during her tenure as a Longhorn.

“I’m excited to get there,” Zaleski said of Xavier. “It’s a good school, and it feels so good to know where I’m going and that I worked so hard to get here.”

American swimmer Katie Ledecky inspires Zaleski.

“The power she has is so inspirational,” Zaleski said.

Asked why she picked Xavier, Zaleski said, “The coach is understanding, the program is flexible, and a really good school overall.”

Zaleski is trying to be one of the top athletes once she steps foot on campus.

“I want to get some titles, break some records and be a supportive teammate,” Zaleski said.

As for Jenkins, the standout setter said of her signing, “It was exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time, but I’m excited to get there.”

It was the campus, the environment and the support system the school offers that made Jenkins want to attend the Queens University of Charlotte.

“I want to be a leader and also just want to be great at that next level in my career, academically and athletically,” Jenkins said on her goals.