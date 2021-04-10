Mr. 300: Longtime Lambert soccer coach Luthart earns 300th victory

A testament to Luthart's impact, about a half-dozen former players watched from the stands as Lambert's players mobbed their soaking wet coach.

“I had more fun watching the girls celebrate it than I actually had," Luthart said. "I felt like they wanted to rally for me in that case and wanted to get it done before spring break and wanted to get it done at home, so it meant a lot to me.”

Lambert already locked up the Region 6-7A championship, while the win against South improved the Longhorns' record to 13-0-2.

In Luthart's 12 years at Lambert, the Longhorns are 178-44-7 with a pair of state championships appearances, winning the Class 7A title in 2017. Luthart also coached at Meadowcreek from 1994-2000 and at Grayson from 2001-08 before starting Lambert's program.

Lambert head coach Scott Luthart reacts as the Longhorns start to celebrate their victory over Grayson Saturday, May 13, 2017, in the Class 7A state championship. - photo by Micah Green



Under Luthart, the Longhorns have missed the playoffs only once, in 2018.

“I think that 8-9-1 season was the most difficult, simply because we had just gone to a state championship game, and just won the state championship game in 2017," Luthart said. "Then in 2018, we lost 15 of those 22 kids to either graduation or [Development Academy], and then a handful of kids realized who wasn’t coming out, so they decided not to come out as well.”

The Longhorns rebounded quickly and have romped to a 44-2-2 record since then. In fact, last year's team was among Luthart's deepest squads.

Lambert was 9-1 and had just knocked West Forsyth out of first place with a 2-0 victory when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we were really onto something and we really hit our stride with that group," Luthart said. "I saw us being one of the top teams in the state going forward and one of the most difficult to knock off come playoff time. I told the girls before, I think the way last year ended to me was more difficult than losing in the finals the year before, because we never really got to end on our terms.”

Lambert has that opportunity this season. The Longhorns have four non-region matches left on the schedule before entering the playoffs as the top seed.

Luthart said one challenge he still enjoys is evaluating each team's strength, then crafting a style of play to maximize each player's strengths.