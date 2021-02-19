PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert denied by Gainesville in third-place game

Lambert nearly closed a 13-point halftime deficit Thursday, coming up just short in a 74-68 loss to Gainesville in the Region 6-7A third-place game.

Three Longhorns reached double-digit scoring in the effort. Paul Lunguana came out of the gate hot and led the Longhorns with 22 points scored and a game-high 13 rebounds. Mason Barnes scored 15 and stole the ball five times on defense. James Tyre caught fire in the fourth quarter and scored eight of his 10 points, with a game-high six assists.

Lambert started the second half on a 9-1 run to bring the game within five points but struggled to stop Gainesville’s post offense all night. Gainesville started the second quarter on a 20-2 run without a single 3-pointer being scored. Four Red Elephants were in double-digit scoring and only one of them scored a 3-pointer all night.

The Longhorns only had two 3-pointers as a team going into the second half and struggled all night at the free-throw line as well. However, Barnes, Tyre and Bryce Bracco all made 3-pointers with fewer than two minutes in the game to bring the deficit to six points.

At the end of the region championship game, both Lunguana and Barnes were awarded spots on the All-Region 6-7A team and the tournament team.

Lambert (12-14) finishes in fourth place in Region 6-7A and will face the Region 7-7A champion next week in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Berkmar and Archer will play Friday for the region title.