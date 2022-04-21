Six Lambert seniors sign National Letters of Intent

Colin Vogel knows a thing or two about patience.

He cracked Lambert's starting 11 last year during the middle of the season and finished among the Longhorns' top goal-scorers. And on Wednesday, pledged to continue his soccer career in college, signing with Piedmont University during Lambert's spring signing ceremony.

"Coach [Chris] Wilson has really improved me as a player, and so has my club coach. It is a lot of patience ... waiting for the right time," Vogel said. "One of my teammates got injured last year and Coach Wilson put me in, and I did good and kept doing good, so he kept me in."

Vogel and five other Lambert seniors signed Wednesday, including Karlie Cabrera [Felician University, soccer], Wills Anderson [Belmont Abbey College, baseball], Hunter Klosterman [Anderson University, lacrosse], Olivia Shumbres [College of Charleston, track & field] and Danny Kesselring [University of Albany, lacrosse].

Vogel and the Longhorns' boys soccer team locked up the Region 6-7A title last month and advanced to the Class 7A Elite Eight after a 2-1 win against Parkview on Tuesday.

"It's been great. I love my teammates," Vogel said. "We're all friends. It's like a brotherhood. We love each other and we love playing with each other. The goal for the season is to win a state championship."

Karlie Cabrera also signed to play soccer, joining the Felician University squad after logging critical time in the net for the Longhorns this spring.



Kesselring and Klosterman have Lambert's boys lacrosse team primed for a postseason push, too. The Longhorns are No. 1 in the state and navigated Area 6, Class 7A-6A with a perfect record after a 6-2 win against South Forsyth last week.

Klosterman, had seven saves in goal during that match, signed Wednesday to play lacrosse at Anderson University.

"I actually visited my sophomore year and I didn't really have too much interest," Klosterman, "Then during our Halloween tournament we had in October, Anderson was there and the coach reached out to me. So, I visited again and I just really liked the campus. I just really liked the program, too — they're all very nice people."



Kesselring, the reigning Forsyth County News Player of the Year in boys lacrosse, said he already knows a couple of players on the University of Albany team, and aside from the weather, he expects it to be a seamless transition.

"For me, it took me a while. I was a pretty late commit. I didn't have many offers or anything, then Albany reached out to be and I went on a visit. I liked it a lot and they offered me, so I took it," Kesselring said.

Wills Anderson signed to play baseball at Belmont Abbey College and owns a .225 batting average with three doubles and six RBIs this season, serving as a key utility player for the Longhorns.

Olivia Shumbres, who signed to continue her track & field career at the College of Charleston, set Lambert's school record in the 60m sprint [8.07] at the Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. Shumbres is also part of a 4x100m relay team that captured a Region 6-7A championship and set a new program mark last season with a 48.51.