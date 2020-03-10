Soccer: Lambert boys beat West for bounceback win

Lambert's boys soccer team got a much-needed rebound from its first region loss in two years, taking down West Forsyth 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Longhorns improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 5-7A play, with their loss to Forsyth Central last week being their only defeat. West dropped to 1-7-2 overall and 1-5 in region play with the loss.
"I thought we played well," Lambert coach Chris Wilson said. "It was a good response to last Friday night. The biggest thing was getting back on the field and getting them some game time. Tonight was a positive as a team. I'm just proud of the team effort."
Lambert took the lead it never gave up in the game's first 10 minutes. With 33:37 left in the first half, Yeonsung Lee, who has seen an expanded role as a striker this year, scored to give the Longhorns the early 1-0 lead.
"There's quite a few (players) who played more of a support kind of role last year, and they're definitely the ones that need to step up. We're a different team. We've got multiple kids who are scoring. We're more dynamic this year in that regard. (Younsung) doesn't like the nine, but I think he is a very good nine."
With 14:09 left to the halfway mark, Tyler Nadiak gave Lambert another score, connecting on a long shot from the right side to make it 2-0. The score stayed that way until just under eight minutes left in the second half, when Julian Cuervo got behind multiple West defenders and made a move on Wolverines goalie Liam Badger, scoring on the one-on-one chance.
West had control of the ball at multiple points in the game and was able to manufacture scoring opportunities. But ultimately, it was another loss for a team that's more than likely better than what its record indicates.
"It's unfortunate," West coach Chad Davenport said. "We've been practicing really good and doing some good things, but we're just not seeing the results. We're playing a lot of young kids but we still feel like we can string a couple together. We're playing in the toughest region in the state, so it's tough."
Lambert knows it doesn't have the same team that won the Class 7A state title last year, but the Longhorns are happy with the young group they have, and are eager to see where they can take them.
"We've got a young team (and) we've just got to get them to work at a different level," Wilson said. "It's a tough region so every game's important, but tonight was very important. You always worry after a loss, can they rebound? I think we did."