Soccer: Lambert boys beat West for bounceback win

Lambert's boys soccer team got a much-needed rebound from its first region loss in two years, taking down West Forsyth 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Longhorns improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 5-7A play, with their loss to Forsyth Central last week being their only defeat. West dropped to 1-7-2 overall and 1-5 in region play with the loss.

"I thought we played well," Lambert coach Chris Wilson said. "It was a good response to last Friday night. The biggest thing was getting back on the field and getting them some game time. Tonight was a positive as a team. I'm just proud of the team effort."

Lambert took the lead it never gave up in the game's first 10 minutes. With 33:37 left in the first half, Yeonsung Lee, who has seen an expanded role as a striker this year, scored to give the Longhorns the early 1-0 lead.