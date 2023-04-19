Soccer: Lambert boys erupt late to down Peachtree Ridge, reach Elite 8

Tied late with Peachtree Ridge in the Class 7A Sweet 16, Lambert's offense sprung to life to keep its season alive Tuesday at The Horn.
The No. 1 team in the state's highest classification was five minutes away from heading to overtime against the fourth-ranked Lions before a late offensive explosion led to a 4-1 victory.
With time winding down, Max Degyansky scored the go-ahead goal — his second of the game — thanks to a Mason Keith assist for a 2-1 lead.
Just a couple of minutes later, Cole Nelson also scored from a Keith assist to seal the win. Nelson then provided the nail in the coffin with his second strike inside the final minute.
Degyansky opened the scoring less than 10 minutes into the game, but Peachtree Ridge evened the score midway through the second half.
Longhorns goalkeeper Zach Linder made a couple of key saves — before and after the Lions had tied the score.
Eventually, the Lambert offense broke through again, sending the Longhorns to the state quarterfinals.
No. 1 seed Lambert (17-1-1) will host second-seeded Richmond Hill — which has defeated Carrollton and Brookwood in the playoffs by identical 3-2 final scores — April 25 for a berth in the Final Four.
Due to the other remaining teams on Lambert's side of the bracket (Campbell and Collins Hill) both being No. 2 seeds, the Longhorns would automatically host a semifinal game with a win over the Wildcats.