Soccer: Lambert boys rally late to stun Walton in state finals

So what did Barrionuevo rip off in celebration after slamming home the winning PK Friday at Duluth High? His No. 8 jersey, of course.

“I was in the state championship two years ago with Lambert, and unfortunately, we didn’t get the result that we wanted,” Barrionuevo said, referring to a 2-1 loss to South Forsyth in the 2021 final. “Knowing that tonight we were able to get it and that we fought so hard to the end, it means so much to me, especially being my senior year. It’s my last time being able to play with these guys, and it’s amazing.”



While the Lambert boys concluded the 7A state championship doubleheader in similar fashion to the Denmark girls — who also beat Walton in a shootout — the preceding 100 minutes of soccer played in both games couldn't have been much different.

Whereas the girls game went to penalties scoreless due to outstanding goalkeeping on both ends that denied several great scoring chances, including in both halves of overtime, the boys played out a 3-3 thriller during regulation before a fairly reserved extra session. Barrionuevo's clutch kicks helped wrapped up a 4-3 victory (5-4 win on PKs).

“We both played our best game,” said Longhorns assistant coach Edison Puccio, who stepped into the acting head-coach role with Chris Wilson unavailable due to a semifinal red card. “I mean listen to my voice right now, I’m straining to talk. That was a game to remember, all the way to PKs. It was intense.”



Even though defensive miscues played a role in the scoreline, it was more a product of top-notch finishing.

Jaoa Ramos' hat trick for Walton featured some extremely well taken goals. The senior slammed the opening goal into the upper 90 after fending off a Lambert defender in the 15th minute.

Ramos capitalized on a misplayed pass by Longhorns goalie Zach Linder to even the score at 2-apiece with just under 19 minutes remaining. In the blink of an eye, Ramos was cutting across the field from left to right before curling the ball in at the far post for a 3-2 lead just 3 minutes, 26 seconds later.

“We had a game plan coming into this,” Puccio said. “If we went down, we threw numbers up. They knew exactly what to do.”



Having already completed one comeback capped by a shootout victory in the semifinals last week against Collins Hill, Lambert went in search of another.

The Longhorns — who now have four state titles in program history — used their tried and true recipe of striking in either the final five minutes or opening five minutes of a half.

With 2:33 left in the first half, Mason Keith leveled the match at 1-all. The junior and a Walton player both went to the ground in pursuit of a through ball. When the referee let play continue, Keith got to the ball first and gently lofted it over the goalie with his left foot.

Just minutes into the second half, Cole Nelson put Lambert (21-1-1) ahead, scoring a sliding goal with his left foot that sent the ball flying past the keeper.

It took the Longhorns more than 14 minutes to answer the Raiders' third goal. But eventually, Barrionuevo scored from a similar position as Keith and a little further out than Nelson, as it was clear Lambert could expose the area behind Walton's right back.

“I saw it coming over, and I knew the defender wasn’t so sure about what he was going to do,” Barrionuevo said about his goal. “I waited a little bit, and the ball bounced up. I was able to hit it perfectly, and thankfully, it went in.”



Once Barrionuevo's goal nestled into the side netting at the far post, he turned and raced towards the Longhorns' student section, discarding his mask on the Duluth track along the way.

From that point forward, neither team created a clear-cut shot at the winning goal.

Since Lambert had been in a penalty shootout in the Final Four, Walton would have likely known where each of those kicks were placed. Regardless, the Longhorns sent the same five players in the exact same order.

“The difference between then and now,” Puccio said, referring to the Collins Hill game, “is that now, when I look into their eyes and ask if they’re ready to take it, their response is ‘Hell, yes, coach.’ It showed today.”



Max Degyansky and Keith made their PKs to even things up at 1-1 and 2-2, respectively. Following a Raiders penalty kick sent high over the goal, Manato Arndall put the Region 6-7A champions in the driver's seat.

Mason Bell, who saw his spot kick saved in the semifinals, converted this time around to put the pressure squarely on Walton. While the Raiders found a way to beat Linder and tie things up at 4-all, Barrionuevo never looked like missing the winner.

“There was pressure, for sure,” Barrionuevo admitted. “But I have confidence in my ability.”

As did Puccio, whom Wilson said last week he would trust to get the job done in the finals.

“Coach Wilson was here through the team,” Puccio said. “Constantly mentoring me in the eight years working with him, whether he’s [physically] here or not, he’s here. His voice is through me. He shows his work and his effort through the team.

“They did this for him. They said it. They did it for him and themselves.”

Echoing the words of Wilson, Barrionuevo explained what it's like to play for a Lambert program that is typically near the top of the rankings and usually one of the final teams standing in the state's highest classification.

“Our coach always says, ‘We get everyone’s best game,’” Barrionuevo said. “I really believe that.

“People always come after Lambert, and we always find a way to respond. We responded against Collins Hill; we responded tonight; and thankfully, we’re state champs.”