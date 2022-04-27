Soccer: Lambert edged by nation's No. 1 team, Harrison

By Colin Hubbard

For the Forsyth County News

Score three goals.



That's what Lambert boys soccer coach Chris Wilson challenged his team to do before the start of Tuesday night’s Class 7A Elite Eight matchup against No. 1 nationally ranked Harrison, which hadn’t allowed more than two goals to an opponent all season.

Tied at 2-2 with fewer than 20 minutes remaining in regulation and a spot in the Final Four on the line, it was Harrison that broke through with a third goal and held on down the stretch to end Lambert’s season.

Wilson said after the match that it felt like a state championship matchup.

“I told my guys that as long as we kept them to two goals or fewer, I think we win the game,” Wilson said. “I told them at halftime that if we get that third one, we’ll see how they respond because they haven’t had that happen to them. It was a good game. It was back and forth. Either team deserved to win tonight. I’m just really proud of my guys.”

The large crowd on hand couldn’t have asked for a more exciting first half that saw four goals scored in a span of seven minutes.

Harrison opened the scoring with a goal by Tyler Vitelli in the 20th minute and Lambert’s Colin Vogel responded with an equalizer fewer than four minutes later to knot the game at 1-1. Vogel did it all himself, possessing the ball for the final 30 yards before sending a rocket past the Hoya keeper.

In the 27th minute, Harrison regained the lead on a goal from Ethan Jensen that surprised everyone on the field, including Jensen, but the Longhorns didn’t blink.

With the Hoyas virtually still celebrating the goal, the Longhorns gained possession and marched down the field to earn a corner kick. Lambert senior Nick Trinh kicked short, and after a couple of passes, the ball was given to a wide-open Connor Coniglio, who pounded one into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2.

Coniglio’s goal came just 35 seconds after Harrison’s goal.

Lambert held the momentum for the final 13 minutes and nearly scored a third goal in the closing seconds of the first half. A couple of good looks around the goal fell short and the two teams went into halftime all tied up at 2-2.

Scoring opportunities were few and far between in the second half for both teams. Lambert came up with a huge save to keep the game tied in the 50th minute but was never able to get a clean shot on goal on offense.

With time starting to wind down, it felt as if the next goal scored would all but end the game. Unfortunately for Lambert, that proved to be the case after Harrison rocketed home their third goal with just over 17 minutes left.

Leading 3-2, Lambert tried its best to find an equalizer and force overtime, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net despite some valiant efforts.

After losing to Harrison 4-2 in the regular season, Wilson said he knew his team would be up for the challenge and thought they did enough to win the game.

“As far as the teams we’ve played this year, that was clearly the team that had the best offense we’ve come across,” Wilson said of Harrison. “We pride ourselves on defending. We knew we would be challenged. They just fought and fought to the end. I couldn’t be prouder.”