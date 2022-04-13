Soccer: Lambert girls fall in first round to No. 9 Mill Creek, 1-0

By Alan Cole

For the Forsyth County News

HOSCHTON — Sometimes, one bounce is all takes.

On a night where Lambert's girls soccer team spent much of Tuesday's first-round playoff game playing even with ninth-ranked Mill Creek, a deflected shot settled the score.

Riley Renwick’s shot from just outside the penalty area on the left wing deflected squarely off a Lambert defender into the back of the net with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, and the goal stood up all the way to the finish line in Mill Creek’s 1-0 victory.

Lambert [10-8] advanced all the way to the state championship game last season and finished fourth in the always-competitive Region 6-7A, making this first-round clash anything but a formality.

Mill Creek spent almost the entire game with the ball, forcing a series of saves from Lambert goalkeeper Karlie Cabrera. The home team had 11 shots on goal before Lambert finally registered one at the other end, but Cabrera answered every one of them.



But the one shot she could do nothing about was the one straight off her teammate, enough to give Mill Creek a deserved 1-0 lead thanks to an unusual moment.

And although it struggled to create chances even while trailing, Lambert did not go away. The game was physical all the way through to the final whistle, with every 50/50 ball tightly contested and crunching collisions all over the field.

The closest chance for the Longhorns was after a slight deflection on a cross left the door open for a potential rebound, but Mill Creek goalkeeper Marin Halama scooped up the loose ball to avoid any further danger.