Soccer: Lambert grads Haugen, Hennessey named All-Americans

Lambert graduates Madison Haugen and Sydney Hennessey were named to the 2020 All-America team last week by the United Soccer coaches. It’s the second straight year Haugen has received the award.

Haugen, the 2019 Forsyth County News Player of the Year, scored 15 goals in 10 matches this season, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Haugen scored 68 goals in 56 games with the Longhorns despite playing just two and a half seasons. She also had 31 career assists, which was two off the all-time record.

Haugen will play at the University of Georgia.

Hennessey, the 2020 Forsyth County News Player of the Year, helped Lambert to 27 shutouts in 33 matches over the past two seasons. The Longhorns surrendered just eight total goals in those matches.

This year, the Longhorns posted eight shutouts and surrendered just three goals in 10 matches.