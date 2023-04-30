Soccer: Lambert survives epic Final Four battle against Collins Hill

In a game that seemed to have it all, the only fitting conclusion would be a penalty kick shootout that went to sudden death. That's exactly how the Longhorns and Eagles decided their epic Class 7A semifinal.

Lambert's Dylan Nadiak confidently slammed the winning spot kick into the top of the goal — where even Collins Hill standout goalie Jackson Burrell couldn't get close to it — to secure the 2-1 win (6-5 on PKs).

Nadiak followed up the successful PK with his arms outstretched like Russell Crowe in "Gladiator."

Yes, Dylan, we were all very much entertained.

“I don’t know if you can get more exciting,” Longhorns head coach Chris Wilson said of the game. “Fortunately, I’m sitting here as the winning team saying that. It’s a terrible way to lose, particularly in the semifinals going to state.

“It definitely was a championship environment.”

A game that featured exceptional talent on both sides will also be remembered for a couple of non-game play events.

With 69 seconds left in the first half of overtime, Wilson was shown a second yellow card and a subsequent red card. As if that wasn't rare enough to see, just moments after the horn sounded to end the period, the stadium lights went out.

It's possible Collins Hill fans may have been tricked into believing this was on purpose. Some high schools turn off the lights between the third and fourth quarters of football games to build anticipation.

This wasn't one of those situations. Instead, the lights were set to a timer that turned them off at precisely 10 p.m.

For any Lambert fans who had ever wondered why their football team doesn't partake in the recent phenomenon, they had their answer.

After a 17-minute delay while the lights powered back on to full capacity, the Eagles kicked off the second half of overtime.

“I’ve done this along time, so you make sure you are prepared with the little details,” Wilson said. “There’s little things that I probably learned my first five years coaching that I’m not going to let happen now.

“You just prepare for the ‘What if?’”

That could include Wilson sitting out the title game against Walton, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Duluth High.

Wilson — whose first yellow card was actually shown to the Lambert bench but, by rule, assessed to him — said he would "deal with that later and enjoy this with them right now." But he did appear to have all of the confidence in the world in assistant coach Edison Puccio, who stepped into the head-coaching void during the second half of overtime and the PK shootout.

Puccio wasn't even in the bench area at the time of Wilson's dismissal. Instead, Puccio was near the Longhorns' long jump pit, where senior Max Degyansky was being treated by a trainer following a collision with Burrell.

The collision — or more so the lack of a foul being called on Burrell — led up to Wilson being shown the red card and Puccio taking the reins at a moment's notice.

Should he ultimately be suspended, Wilson doesn't believe it should hamper Lambert's chances of capturing the state championship.

“He’s our head JV coach and been with me for eight years,” Wilson said of Puccio. “He’s good. I trust him. It won’t be a problem.

“This is a funny sport. It’s a players sport. Practice is where the coach can have an influence. You can talk to the kids before the game, and you can talk to them at halftime. Other than that, they have to go out there and be able to perform what we execute.”

Puccio nearly saw Collins Hill score straight away after stepping in.

However, the Eagles' apparent go-ahead goal was ruled out by the referee due to a handball seconds before the period ended and the lights turned off.

During the second half of overtime, Collins Hill again thought it was about to surge ahead. This time, though, the woodwork denied the Eagles, as Will Taylor rattled the frame of the goal with 3:26 remaining.

Taylor striking the post with the game on the line foreshadowed how Collins Hill's season would end in the shootout.

After both teams drilled their initial two attempts, Lambert star goalkeeper Zach Linder used a strong right hand to keep out J.P. Santillan's shot. Burrell returned the favor to help send the match to sudden death.

Alex Sanchez and Eric Wrensen traded successfully spot kicks during the sixth round. But in the seventh, Josh Canlas smashed his attempt into the left post, opening the door for Nadiak to put the Longhorns — currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps — on the cusp of their first state title since 2019.

“My nerves, it’s for the kids,” Wilson said of the shootout. “I want them to execute, because they’ll beat themselves up. …

“If we were to have to do this in the finals, we now have that confidence. We had the one [shootout] against Denmark, and we didn’t have confidence coming out of that one.”

That loss to Denmark on penalties is the only defeat this season for Lambert, which improved to 19-1-1 on the year.

The Eagles arguably came the closest to handing the Longhorns their second loss, although Pace Academy did blow a lead twice in Lambert's 2-2 draw Feb. 10 in Buckhead.

Second-seeded Collins Hill (18-4) started off strong with some great chances inside the first 10 minutes.

But it was the Longhorns who would have opened the scoring if not for a stellar save by Burrell on Wrensen, who played more minutes than he typically does due to an early ankle injury to quarterfinal hero Cole Nelson.

Lambert paid for wasting the opportunity, as Collins Hill used its size advantage on a corner kick to break the deadlock. Following a Linder punch to clear the initial cross into the box, Damon Harley scored on a looping header that snuck under the crossbar in the 15th minute.

Over the ensuing 18 minutes, Linder made a handful of key interventions. The junior's saves proved key when the Longhorns evened the score on a counterattack.

Freshman Sanjay Jagadeesh, crashing in from the left side, used perfect technique to slot a bouncing cross into the bottom left corner five minutes before halftime.

Fueled by the tying goal, Region 6-7A champion Lambert pursued another.

With roughly two minutes left in the half, the Longhorns thought they had earned a penalty kick when Wrensen and Mason Keith both went down in the box under consecutive challenges by M.J. Canlas and Santillan, respectively.

The referee disagreed, and the Longhorns bench's persistent arguing of the decision led to the first yellow card being shown to Wilson.

“It goes in waves, it goes back and forth,” Wilson said of the first-half momentum. “After they scored, they still had a little bit of the momentum. It was kind of in the middle, and then the last five minutes of the half we took over. We scored the goal, and then we could have had another one or two.

“I’m going to watch the video, but I really think we had a PK at the end of the first half.”

Regardless, Wilson believed it was massive for Lambert to have tied things up entering the break.

“They are having a much different conversation [at halftime] than they would have, and so are we,” Wilson said of how the goal changed things. “We [each] are having the same conversation, because it’s now 1-1.”



From that point on, the goalkeepers took over, with each save more crucial than the last.

Burrell pulled off highlight-reel stops to deny Degyansky twice in a 75-second span during the second half before cutting out a breakaway by the senior forward early in the second period of overtime.

Meanwhile, Linder was called upon to turn away the visitors multiple times in the final two minutes of regulation, including a critical save with just six seconds left on the clock.

“It was end to end,” Wilson said. “The saves their keeper made, our keeper made. Zach was amazing. We said it last game that he was player of the match, and he clearly showed up tonight.”

Through four rounds of the playoffs, Linder and the Longhorns defense is sitting on just two goals allowed.

Based on final scores, each subsequent round has gotten more difficult, which is to be expected. Lambert defeated Wheeler 4-0 in the Round of 32, Peachtree Ridge 4-1 in the Sweet 16, Richmond Hill 2-0 in the Elite Eight and Collins Hill 2-1 in the Final Four.

Thankfully, Wilson knows the Longhorns' schedule readied them to survive the 7A state tournament gauntlet.

“Our region is brutal as it is,” Wilson said. “That’s why we don’t play each other twice. We will beat each other up and nobody would be healthy going into the playoffs. When you play every Friday night in the month of March against a region opponent like ours, you are very well prepared.”