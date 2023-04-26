Soccer: Longhorns advance to state semifinals

“Fortunately, our quick counterattacks got them,” Lambert head coach Chris Wilson said. “Fortunately, those got them, because the other opportunities we had that I thought were easier, I was shocked we didn’t put some of them away.”



Cole Nelson proved to be right in the middle of each goal, as the speedy forward put extreme pressure on the Richmond Hill backline.

After just six-and-a-half minutes, Nelson found himself with the ball at the far post following a cross, and he sent the ball back across the face of goal. Whether it was a shot or a pass didn't matter, as Mason Keith ushered the ball across the goal line with a defender draped all over him.

Less than four minutes into the second half, Nelson received another pass from the edge of the box by Max Degynasky. This time, Nelson fired the ball past Wildcats goalkeeper Kyle Diesman himself to double the lead.

“He does extremely well opening off his man and making himself an option — almost like a wide receiver,” Wilson said of Nelson, a junior. “He’ll run at them and then pop open at the right time to create that space.

“On our quick counters, we have speed up top. We’re going to use it, and we’re going to rely on it. It usually gets us into very good situations.”

It works particularly well against teams like Richmond Hill, which began each half with a burst of energy that ultimately led to numbers being pushed up and the backline left exposed on the wings. It also works well at the end of halves, as teams grow more tired and desperate.

That led to top-seeded Lambert (18-1-1) having several clear-cut chances to completely kill the game off in the final minutes. However, Keith couldn't convert on a couple of opportunities before Nelson fired wide, as neither player could add a second goal to their tally.

“We talk all the time about how the first five minutes and last five minutes of each half are the most vulnerable times,” Wilson said. “We were actually more on defense in the first half. They came out well. …

“They were only 1-0 down, and you could hear them at halftime, saying ‘We can still play.’ We go out and score two minutes into the second half and take a little bit out of that. But they fought hard until the very end. There’s no doubt about it. I think we should have scored a third and fourth one at some point, particularly the last 10 minutes.”

Following the victory, Wilson praised the play of No. 2 seed Richmond Hill on multiple occasions, noting that his team was perhaps fortunate not to have conceded more shots on target.

“I thought we fought extremely hard,” Wilson said. “Richmond Hill is a very good team. You can see why they beat Brookwood. You can see why they’re here. They fought hard.



“It’s a quarterfinal match. I thought they had plenty of opportunities. I think they had maybe eight or nine corner kicks on us.”

Even though Diesman played a solid game in goal for the Wildcats, Longhorns keeper Zach Linder wound up being a key factor in Lambert's ability to keep out the visitors.

“I thought he was probably our player of the match, to be honest,” Wilson said of Linder. “I would definitely say him and the defense, when you get a shutout and as hard as they worked.

“He was talking the whole time and getting us organized. I thought he made extremely good decisions, coming for balls or holding. As long as he plays that way, we’ve got a chance in every game.”

At this point of the season, there's only two games left, at the most. The only one that is guaranteed is a Final Four meeting with second-seeded Collins Hill April 28 at Lambert.

The Tuesday-Friday schedule is a big change from the one-game-per-week setup thus far in the playoffs, but it does offer a return to the typical regular-season schedule for the Longhorns.

“Overall, it’s like we just want to get on with the games,” Wilson said. “You’re kind of itching for them. Particularly if you’ve had success, you want to turn around and play again. Obviously, we have to rest.

“In the regular season, you usually play Tuesday and Friday nights, so it’s not like we’re not used to it. I think we will actually do better Friday not having down time.”