Soccer: Vogel nets team-leading sixth goal as Lambert tops Roswell

Vogel now has five goals in the past three matches, scoring twice in Lambert's 2-0 win over Pace Academy and tallying two more Friday in a 4-1 win against Gainesville.



"That's a good thing, because he steps up and I still have Julian [Cuervo], Yeonsung [Lee] and then Mason [Keith], a freshman. [Keith] is going to be really, really good," Wilson said.

Vogel's goal came just 3 1/2 minutes into the match, after he fielded a perfect cross from Lee and put it in the back of the net.

It ultimately proved to be the game-winner, with Roswell managing only two shots on goal and just a smattering a chances inside Lambert's third of the field.

Roswell's best chance came at the 28:30 mark in the second half, when Christian Morales drew a foul inside the box. Morales misfired on the penalty kick, though, and sent it off the crossbar and sailing over the net.

Vogel's quick strike provided some reassurance to a Lambert's squad that faced the possibility of playing only one half because of inclement weather in the area.

"That was kind of our conversation going into the game when it was raining a little bit," Wilson said. "Our trainer she had the lightning detector and she's like, 'You know, it's 15 miles away. It's getting close.' And I said, 'All right, guys. Whatever we do in the first half, that will stick if that's all we play, so make sure you take care of it.'"

Lambert started the second half as it did the first, with four shots within the first 12 minutes of the half, including a near goal from Lee that required a split-second save from Roswell's keeper.

Lee managed to connect four minutes after Roswell's penalty kick, launching a rocket that was deflected and rolled into the back of the net to double the Longhorns' lead.

Lambert finished with 13 shots on goal.



"We create a lot of opportunities, but unfortunately, we don't always execute well," Wilson said. "Friday night I thought we executed fantastic against Gainesville. Tonight we got two. I thought we could have had prettier goals, but I'll take Yeonsung's any day of the week."

Lambert entered the month on a sour note, falling in penalty kicks to Brookwood and dropping an overtime match to Forsyth Central, then the Longhorns lost in penalties to Denmark on March 5.

Lambert dealt with its share of injuries in the first half of the season, and with nearly everybody back and promising freshman Ian Lee on the mend, Wilson believes the Longhorns are trending in the right direction.

"Nick Trinh has filled in that middle spot, Diego [Nogales] has been awesome and Chase Bell has been fantastic in the middle," Wilson said. "I mean, they work nonstop. Once we get the other kid back, it'll just add to the depth that we have."

Lambert (7-3, 2-2 Region 6-7A) is back in action Friday against North Augusta (S.C.).