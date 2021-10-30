Softball: Lambert falls to Mill Creek, ends season in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Lambert lost two games Friday at the Class 7A state tournament in Columbus, eliminating the Longhorns from state title contention.

After beating Hillgrove 4-0 on Thursday, the Longhorns drew East Coweta Friday morning. The Longhorns had no answer on offense, and other than a Courtney Sauer solo home run, no other Longhorn came around and scored in the game.

Sauer started Friday morning’s game in the circle. After East Coweta scored three runs in the first inning, Sauer allowed only one more run through the next three innings, leaving the score 4-1 at the end of four. However, East Coweta put up four runs in the fifth to make the deficit too much to overcome before winning 8-1.

Friday night, Lambert played an elimination game against Mill Creek. Another Sauer solo home run tied the game 1-1 at the end of the first inning, but Mill Creek continued to chip away, constructing runs with aggressive base running. The score was 4-2 at the end of six innings thanks to a Kirsten Cowart sacrifice fly in the fourth.

However, Mill Creek took advantage of three Longhorn errors in the top of the seventh to plate three extra insurance runs to win the game 7-2, eliminating the Longhorns.

Prior to Friday’s losses, the Lambert Longhorns were on a 26-game winning streak and had not lost a game for over two months.

The Longhorns finished with the most wins in Region 6-7A with 29, including the program's first victory in three trips to Columbus

The Longhorns graduate seven seniors from the team: Cowart, Madison Todd, Kyia Wing, Keeley Casalou, Srinidhi Prasad, Anna Pazdzior and Sydney Chung.