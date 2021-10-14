Softball: Longhorns advance to Sweet 16; stretch winning streak to 23

The Lambert Longhorns softball team started the season 3-4.

All the team has done since then is win 23 games in a row, including two Class 7A playoff games against Mountain View on Wednesday.

In Game 1, Lambert’s Hannah Cole threw a 10-strikeout shutout against the Golden Bears, winning 4-0.

“Having [Cole] out there makes you feel better,” Lambert head coach Brooks Youngblood said. “A 4-0 lead headed into the seventh inning ... that feels pretty good with her on the mound.”