Swim and dive: Lambert girls capture 5th state championship

Lambert's girls swim and dive team captured the Class 7A state championship Saturday behind a series of lights-out performance by the Longhorns' relay teams.

The Longhorns dropped more than two seconds in the 200 medley relay, with Sara Maschmeier, Alley Zaleski, Ella Jones and Sarah Blackstone leading Lambert to a win.

Zaleski and Blackstone helped the Longhorns to another relay win in the 200 free relay (1:37.05), joined by Kara West and Mia Wallace.

Lambert (3:31.31) edged Walton (3:31.93) again in the 400 free relay, with West, Wallace, Jones and Blackstone leading the way.

Jones captured an individual title in the 100 fly (54.17), and also dropped more than six seconds during her second-place finish in the 200 free, which was nearly enough to catch Parkview senior Abigail McCulloh.

West (23.51) placed second in the 50 free, while Blackstone (23.93) finished just three spots back.

West (51.13) notched another second-place finish in the 100 free, finishing just behind champion Lily Burke (51.02).

South Forsyth senior Jordan Edwards had a trio of top-10 finishes, beginning with a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:07.01). Edwards also finished fifth in the 100 breast (1:06.48) and seventh in the 400 free relay (3:38.77), along with Jenny Chung, Grace Drawdy and Charlotte Tully.

Forsyth Central junior Kate Eaton led the Bulldogs with a 10th-place time in the 100 free (54.14).

Denmark sophomore Natalie Gilson finished ninth in the 50 free (24.51).

West Forsyth senior June Phang also had a strong showing at the meet, led by a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast (1:04.54).

Phang was also part of two top-10 relay teams. Phang, Emily Kate Martin, Gianna Varrone and Nanna Van der Wall led the Wolverines to a 10th-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:51.82), while Phang, Varrone, Van der Wall and Sarah Luskus helped West to a ninth-place finish in the 200 free relay.

Sophomore Michelle Cummo earned an individual state champion in 1-meter diving earlier this week.

West's boys team finished fourth in the state behind four first-place finishes by senior Jack Aikins.

Aikins swept the 50 free (19.68) and 100 free (43.29), then combined with teammates Brett Sasser, Griffin Egolf and Owen Holland for a pair of titles in the 200 free relay (1:22.56) and 400 free relay (3:03.13).

Egolf also posted a third-place finish in the 200 IM (1:51.95), while Holland added a couple of top-five individual times, first in the 50 free (4th; 21.39), then in the 100 free (5th; 46.49).

Sasser finished third in the 50 free (21.22) and seventh in the 100 free (46.83).

Senior Conor Hubbard finished fifth in the 100 fly (50.38).

Lambert junior Patrick Morris finished second in the 100 back and fifth in the 200 IM, then added a couple of top-10 relay finishes. Morris, Ford Johnson, Ethan Kim and Noah Seib led Lambert to a fourth-place showing the in 200 medley relay (1:35.40), while Morris, Ethan Kim, Minjae Kim and Youngjae Kim followed with a 10th-place finish in the 400 free relay.

Johnson also had a seventh-place finish in the 100 breast (58.97) for the Longhorns.

North Forsyth senior Logan Cornelison logged two strong freestyle showings, first in the 200 free (6th; 1:41.75), then in the 50 free (5th; 21.41.).

Cornelison also helped the Raiders' 200 free relay team to a ninth-place finish (1:29.07), joined by Michael Rinaldi, Will Riley and Owen Brubaker.

Brubaker also finished 10th in the 100 free (48.13).

Denmark sophomore Ryan Case led the Danes with top-10 finishes in three events. Case finished ninth in the 100 free (48.00) and 10th in the 50 free, then helped Denmark's 200 medley relay team to an eighth-place finish, along with CJ Woodruff, TJ Flores and Max Vinogradov.

Woodruff added a 10th-place time in the 100 breast (59.26).