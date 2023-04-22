Tennis: Lambert boys sweep past North Gwinnett to reach quarterfinals

Lambert boys tennis didn't take much time between its first-round Tuesday win over Kennesaw Mountain and its Thursday Sweet 16 matchup against North Gwinnett.
The only impact the quick turnaround seemed to have is that it gives the Longhorns more time to prepare for the Class 7A state quarterfinals after sweeping past the Bulldogs at home.
University of Georgia commit Aidan Atwood, predictably, waltzed to a pair of 6-0 wins on Line 1 singles.
Both Lambert doubles teams picked up wins to close out the 3-0 sweep.
No. 2 tandem Alex Dua and Suren Vakalapudi finished out their doubles match first, winning both sets by identical 6-3 margins. Line 1 duo of Rithvik Suram and Bahuliya Manyapu sealed the team victory by dominating the third set in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 triumph.
Next up for Region 6-7A champion Lambert will be a quarterfinal matchup against either No. 1 seed Brookwood or second-seeded Valdosta. If Brookwood wins, the location of the Elite Eight meeting would come down to the pending GHSA universal coin toss. If Valdosta wins, Lambert would automatically host as the higher seed.