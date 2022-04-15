Tennis: Lambert preps for playoffs by hosting nation's No. 1 team, McCallie

What better way to prepare for the playoffs than by hosting the No. 1 team in the nation?

Lambert's boys tennis team welcomed top-ranked McCallie School [Tenn.] to Suwanee Thursday ahead of next week's GHSA Class 7A playoffs. And while the Longhorns fell 5-0, head coach Eric Hampton believes the increased level of competition will prepare the Longhorns for the postseason.

"It can only help my guys. That's what I just told them over there," Hampton said. "Keep your heads up. You just pushed these guys and they're not used to playing — like these two matches right here — they're not used to that. Aidan [Atwood] and Braxton [Wright] played very, very well and pushed those guys to the limit, and it's only going to benefit us in the playoffs."

Wright was indefatigable at No. 2 singles, forcing a decisive third set against McCallie's Will Leathers. After dropping the first set in a tiebreaker, Wright raced out to a 4-1 lead and had the second set in his hands before Leathers rallied to win the next five games and take a 5-4 lead.

But Wright managed to wear down Leathers, using his reliable return game and a penchant for drawing his opponent out of position to force the third set.

The two players traded points early, and Wright won an impressive point to pull ahead after Leathers tested his backhand time and time again. But Wright mechanically returned each shot, prompting Leathers to try Wright's forehand, which he returned again. Leathers went back to Wright's backhand in response, and Wright tucked a perfect shot past Leathers and inside the sideline for the point.

Leathers ultimately won the third-set tiebreaker 13-11, but Lambert had given McCallie its toughest match of the afternoon.

"Honestly, I think he's a little too hard on himself. I was just talking to him about that," Hampton said. "Hopefully he takes the experience of being in that situation and remembers it in the future."

Lambert sophomore Aidan Atwood managed to hang with Andreas Sillaste at No. 1 singles despite falling 6-2, 6-4.

Atwood played No. 2 singles last year as a freshman during the Longhorns' march to the Class 7A championship match.

"Aidan hit a growth spurt and grew a three, four inches," Hampton said. "Coach [Marc] Beach, the head football coach, and Coach [Curtis] Mattair, the weight training coach, both came out here to watch Aidan because they love him in the weight room. They say he works harder in the weight room than any kid in the school. If he keeps doing that, he's got a bright future."

Thursday's match came to fruition after McCallie coach Jeff Clark contacted Hampton and asked if Lambert would be willing to play his team. The two teams shared mutual opponents — Lambert beat Baylor [Tenn.] 3-2 last month — so Clark knew the Longhorns would provide a challenge.

Lambert wrapped up its second straight Region 6-7A championship two weeks ago with a 3-0 win against West Forsyth in the title match.

Lambert will host Mountain View in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, and if the Longhorns win, they will face the East Coweta/Parkview winner in the second round before a potential showdown with Walton in the Elite Eight.

Hampton said he feels good about Atwood and Wright at the top two singles positions, while Bahuliya Manyapu has largely recovered from an offseason injury and will be a tough out at No. 3 singles.

"He's worked and worked and worked and gotten better. He's back in playing shape now," Hampton said. "Really need him to come through and I really need my one doubles [Aneesh Seemakurthy/Rithvik Suram] to play a little more aggressively, to take command of the court and be a little more assertive out there. Two doubles, they're high energy. Alex Dua and Matthew Lim, they're both high energy. Matthew was sick today, which didn't help us. We should be solid."