Tennis: Longhorns take down Wolverines, capture 1st state championship since 2017

The top-seeded Longhorns taking down the rival Wolverines — whom they also swept in the Region 6-7A title match — handed Lambert its second state championship. The Longhorns also won the Class 7A title in 2017.

Without getting into too convoluted of a comparison, the biggest difference between the 2017 and 2023 teams is just how easy Lambert's squad this season made it seem to traverse the state's largest classification.

Throughout their entire postseason run, the Longhorns didn't lose an individual match. Every opponent found itself on the wrong side of a 3-0 margin. That includes sweeps of Kennesaw Mountain, North Gwinnett, Brookwood and South Forsyth to reach the finals.

“I hope the guys realize how big this is,” Hampton said. “I try to express to them that this doesn’t happen every day. It’s not easy to be the best team in the state at the highest level, and they are without question.”



To its credit, West Forsyth gave Lambert arguably its stiffest test of the playoffs and proved to be a much tougher out than in the region finals.

“It was not as quick as I thought it was going to be,” Hampton admitted. “They had nothing to lose, and they played like it. They played with a lot of energy, which I like for our guys to do as well. …

“They came to play. Kudos to them. I knew they would. I told the boys to be ready, because they’re going to leave everything on the court.”

The Wolverines started off being the aggressors.

In doubles action, it led to West Forsyth capturing the first set on both lines. On the singles lines, though, Lambert withstood the initial surge to produce a trio of sweeps.

Longhorns junior standout Aidan Atwood chalked some of the slow start up to bad memories from Lambert's 2021 finals appearance — which culminated in a 3-0 loss to North Gwinnett at the same massive tennis complex in Floyd County.

“I think everybody was maybe a little bit nervous coming back into the state finals, especially those who were in it two years ago,” Atwood said. “Everybody settled in and came together. It was great.”



A University of Georgia commit, Atwood overcame some strong play by Nic Wild to win both sets by final scores of 6-2. Similarly, No. 2 singles player Srihan Jairam — who filled in on the top line for an absent Atwood during the region tournament — battled back from a slow start to beat Jackson Brady, 6-3, 6-1.

“I’m really proud of our whole team,” Atwood said. “We all came together great. It’s not just me. I won my matches, but we couldn’t have done it without the rest of the team.”



Most of the Longhorns' 3-0 results during this postseason run would have likely ended up 5-0 (or at least 4-1) if required to be played to completion, and it's possible the same thing would have happened Saturday.

However, unlike the majority of those prior matchups, West Forsyth maintained a legitimate path to victory until Lambert officially clinched the win.

Both second sets on the doubles courts were up for grabs. Following a rocky stretch, Wolverines Line 2 duo Horacio Rodriguez and Bryce Lepine had rallied for a 6-5 lead. Meanwhile, West Forsyth's No. 1 doubles pair Aaron Ewers and Jace Balter trailed by a slim 3-2 margin.

Nobody knows what would have happened in those matches if the Line 3 showdown between Longhorns freshman Chetan Challa and Wolverines sophomore Hilton Stinson had gone to a third set.

Hampton is glad he didn't need to find out.

“That would have been sticky — and not just because of the humidity,” Hampton said. “The third set would have been sticky, but Chetan can turn the light switch on and off. His pace of play and his ability can rise within seconds, between points. I wish he didn’t have to do that. …

“Third set? I think he would have been all right, but you never want to go three if you don’t have to.”

Following a back-and-forth start to the first set, Challa pulled away for a 6-3 triumph. Stinson didn't fade in the second set, taking Challa to the brink of forcing a tiebreaker before falling by a 7-5 score.

“It was a good feeling," the soft-spoken Challa said of securing the state title, "because we wanted it this whole season, and we did it.”

Challa's clutch victory earned plaudits from Lambert's star man.

“It was just amazing seeing him pull through,” Atwood said of Challa. “He’s a very mentally strong player.”

As the winner of a region that sent all four of its qualifiers to the semifinals, Lambert spent nearly the entire playoffs — and certainly every stage after its Sweet 16 win over neighboring North Gwinnett — being the unquestioned favorite to lift the championship trophy.

That's never an easy thing to do for a group of players with no experience winning it all.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Hampton said of the expectations. “You want to be considered the best and play the best, which these guys have. But you can also get complacent, lackadaisical and overconfident, which was my biggest concern with the guys.”



That didn't happen Saturday. Suggesting it did and led to a closer-than-expected overall match would be a disservice to West Forsyth's performance.

Even still, the Wolverines and every other 7A program should be concerned that Hampton might be able to deem his 2024 squad the best he's ever seen in 12 months time.

“Top to bottom, depth-wise it’s the strongest team I’ve ever had,” Hampton said, noting that doubles players Rithvik Suram and Alex Dua are his only senior starters. “We’ll be stronger next year, which is kind of scary.”

