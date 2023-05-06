Tennis: Longhorns topple War Eagles, set up state final against Wolverines

No. 1 seed Lambert downed fourth-seeded South Forsyth by a 3-0 margin in an all-Region 6-7A Final Four matchup Thursday at Lambert.
The region champion Longhorns picked up a come-from-behind win on Line 2 doubles to kickstart their semifinal sweep.
Alex Dua and Suren Vakalapudi landed a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory to give the hosts the first team point of the match. The Line 1 doubles team of Bahuliya Manyapu and Ritvik Suram followed with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph.
With No. 1 singles star Aidan Atwood receiving a stiff test, Srihan Jairam stepped up on Line 2, winning both sets by identical 6-2 margins against an opponent that beat him during the regular season.
"He has really worked on his game, as far as coming to the net more and putting the pressure on his opponent in the last few weeks," Lambert head coach Eric Hampton said. "It has really made a difference in his game. He played his best match of the season."
The result coupled with West Forsyth's triumph over Milton in the other semifinal sets up a rematch of the region finals for the state championship May 13 at Rome Tennis Center.
In the March 30 encounter at Fowler Park, the Longhorns landed a 3-0 win, despite playing without Atwood.