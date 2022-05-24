Top Lambert girls athletes offer insight to Forsyth elementary, middle schoolers

The top 10 girls athletes at Lambert High School recently visited a couple of Forsyth County schools, counseling younger students on topics ranging from setting goals to building confidence.

The program that determines the top 10 athletes at Lambert is called “Elite X,” and this year its second year in existence at the school. The program is run by strength and conditioning coach Curtis Mattair.

More than 100 students comprise the weightlifting class, which trains throughout the school year and is tested on attributes such as strength, speed and explosiveness.

The class culminates with a four-day period where they are ranked in eight events to determine the 10 best overall athletes.

This year’s athletes are senior Sarah Blackstone [swim & dive], sophomore Sade’ Ezekiel [competition cheer/track & field], senior Kyia Wing [softball/track & field], junior Peyton Kim [flag football/lacrosse], senior Karlie Cabrera [flag football/soccer], senior Hana Rashli [track & field], senior Grace Havard [soccer], sophomore Dani Cortes [volleyball], junior Remy Jones [soccer] and junior Elizabeth Harper [softball/flag football/track & field].

Cabrera, Cortes, Kim and Wing were also part of Elite X last year, while Blackstone won Miss Elite X two years in a row.

Those 10 athletes spoke with a group of fifth-graders from Big Creek Elementary and South Forsyth Middle School’s eighth-grade weightlifting class.

Topics ranged from dreaming big, being accountable when setting goals, being grateful and building confidence in yourself.

“I feel that being an athlete is both a privilege and honor,” Mattair said. “I wanted Lambert’s Elite X to understand how they are viewed by younger females and how much of an impact they can have when being willing to share how they ended up in the place they are in now. I am proud of the athletes for being willing to share about themselves in hopes of motivating the younger females to strive to be their best.”