Volleyball: Lambert sweeps into Sweet 16

The Lambert Longhorns brought brooms out for their 10th home victory Tuesday against Kennesaw Mountain, sweeping with scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-10 in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament.

“They worked really well together,” Lambert head coach Missey Hall said. "We had different combinations out there. With a balanced offense is something we strive for."

Coming into the match, the Longhorns’ game plan was to press block, establish the middle quickly and fire up the outside of the court.

In the first set, the Longhorns wasted no time setting the tone early, scoring four straight points. The Mustangs recuperated and scored four of their own to even the score.

Lambert's momentum was regained with a kill from senior outside hitter Ella Beyer. It began with their junior leader in kills M.K. Patten scoring. Then on defense, she and freshman setter Kalyssa Taggart blocked the Mustangs' kill attempt.

The Mustangs found a break, and they got a kill on the left side of the court to cut the lead to 13-9.

It was Beyer who gave Lambert their biggest lead by getting a powerful kill to push the score to 19-11.

In set two, Mustang only tied the score at 3-3 with the Longhorns. Beyond that, Lambert held the lead the rest of the way.

Nonetheless, the Longhorns continued to exert themselves in set three with the same intensity, jumping out to an 11-1 lead as Lambert kept its winning streak alive.

Patten asserted her dominance on the offensive end, collecting 14 kills with a .765 hitting percentage and three blocks.

Additionally, Lambert (33-7) spread the ball well and dished out 40 assists. Senior setter Claire Jenkins accounted for 21 of those to go with four aces.

Taggart concluded with 16 assists, 10 kills, six digs and three blocks. However, Francesca Popescu had a team-high in digs with 19.

The Longhorns will host Norcross, which topped Mountain View in five sets, Oct. 22 in the Sweet 16.