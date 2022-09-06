Volleyball: Longhorns win silver bracket in Alabama tournament

The Lambert volleyball team made the long trip over the holiday weekend to Guntersville, Alabama, for the Tournament of Champions and returned with some hardware.
After finishing 2-1 in pool play, the Longhorns reeled off three consecutive victories to emerge as silver bracket champion.
Lambert overcame a loss to Jasper (Alabama) to defeat James Clemens (Alabama) and Hardin Valley (Tennessee), finishing second in the pool.
The Longhorns took down Trinity Presbyterian (Alabama) in the quarterfinals, rallied to beat Bob Jones (Alabama) by a 22-25, 25-19, 16-14 margin in the semis and eased past Westminster (Alabama) in the championship match, 25-16, 25-14.
Several Lambert players racked up impressive stats across the six matches, which all took place Saturday.
Jordan White produced an impressive all-around performance. The Tulane commit racked up 28 kills, 13 blocks, 10 digs and five aces. Fellow middle hitter M.K. Patten, who recently committed to Georgia, finished with 38 kills and four blocks.
Virginia Tech commit Ella Beyer recorded 39 kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Dani Cortes stepped up for the Longhorns (21-7) with 22 kills, 38 digs and five aces.
Both of Lambert's setters — Claire Jenkins and Kalyssa Taggart — put together standout tournaments. Taggart did a little bit of everything, contributing 78 assists, 26 kills, 28 digs, four aces and three blocks. Jenkins added 72 assists, 26 digs, 11 aces, five kills and three blocks.
Defensively, Francesca Popescu continued her excellent season with 83 digs and 11 aces. Avery Mallas chipped in with 45 digs and nine aces.