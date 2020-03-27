2019-20 GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Hailey Galbraith, North Forsyth

Hailey Galbraith was ecstatic, and she had every reason to be.

The North Forsyth junior had just captured her second consecutive girls state championship in the 50-yard freestyle event, and after she climbed out of the pool at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, she was among her teammates and coaches as they celebrated with her.

Being in the company of others is simply a product of her sociable personality, but she got a little bit caught up in the moment, completely forgetting that she had another race to swim — the 100-yard butterfly, in which she placed second the year before.

In that second race of the night, Galbraith came less than a second away from grabbing first yet again. After a second-place finish there, she had an idea of what she had to do to close the gap.

“I probably need to not socialize between the 50 and the 100 fly,” Galbraith said. “There’s only like 10 minutes of a break, and every year I find myself talking to people, hugging people, which I love. I love talking and hugging, but I have to warm down and get focused for the 100 fly. I'm so hyped about the 50 free that I kind of forget about the 100 fly.

“I know that physically I can do it, it's just mentally preparing myself at the meet. I know that I'm going to do it.”