2022-23 Forsyth County News Girls Wrestler of the Year: Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth

North Forsyth’s freshman Artemis Eaton is in full recruiting mode for girls wrestling.
This season, Eaton made a remarkable impression by choosing to dedicate herself to the sport of wrestling. Her decision to pursue this physically and mentally challenging discipline showcases her determination and commitment to excellence.
Eaton went undefeated against other female competitors, captured area and sectional championships, and won the girls all-classification state title at 106 pounds. Most importantly, Eaton became the first-ever Forsyth County News Girls Wrestler of the Year.
“It feels really good," Eaton said, "because it feels that my hard work has paid off.”
The success Eaton had on the mat motivated her to try to do even better and repeat her feat as a state champion in the years to come.
“It was a really good season," Eaton said. "I’m still getting used to the high school stuff, team and everything. I felt more comfortable as the season went on with the team.”
The sectional meet proved to be Eaton's favorite match thus far by beating an undefeated upperclassman. Seeing the same opponent once again with the state title on the line, she had all the confidence in the world to defeat her again.
“My goals going into my sophomore season are to get more girls in, to just work harder in the weight room and [push] harder even when I’m tired,” Eaton said.