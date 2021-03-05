Baseball: Ackerman riding high after throwing first no-hitter

When a car runs out of gasoline, it's generally the biggest — and worst — event of the day.

However, that wasn't the case for North Forsyth pitcher Jess Ackerman on Feb. 26. When Ackerman noticed his car was out of gasoline at the end of the school day, he made a mad rush to the gas station to make sure he did not stall out.

On top of that, Ackerman was the starting pitcher that night for the Raiders’ game against LaGrange.

“Actually, in the bullpen I felt like it was going to be a rough game,” Ackerman said. “I was all over the place. Probably after the first inning, though, I knew I was going to have my good stuff.”