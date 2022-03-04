Baseball: Homesley, Roper combine for no-hitter in North Forsyth win

By Keith Agran

For the Forsyth County News

NORCROSS — It's pretty common baseball lore that you don't talk to your pitcher when he's in the midst of a no-hitter.

Well, despite someone in the North Forsyth [9-2] dugout breaking that long-held tradition, senior Baylor Homesley was able to keep his head about him and combine with Kyle Roper [1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs] for a no-hitter Thursday in the Raiders' 8-3 triumph over Norcross.

"Somebody mentioned it in the dugout," Homesley said. "Somebody's going to get talked to, but I got it out of my mind, kind of got back to my bread and butter, kept shoving it down the middle."

The Austin Peay commit was pretty dominant through his 97 pitches over six innings, sitting down eight Blue Devils and walking two.

Those two walks contributed to the lone Norcross threat of the evening, as after those two free passes, the Raiders threw it around the yard a bit for three errors in the frame, allowing Blue Devil runners to sprint around the bases for their only three runs.

But Homesley came back out in the sixth and set them down 1-2-3 before Roper pitched a perfect seventh.

The Raiders' offense was clicking, and with Homesley cruising, North was in control. The Raiders put up four runs in the second inning, one in the fourth, one again in the fifth, then two more insurance runs in the seventh.

That big four-run second set the tone for the night, as North sent eight men to the plate, got assists from Norcross with two errors, a passed ball, and a hit-batsmen, and added an RBI sac fly by Colin Seabold and an RBI single from Tyler Triche.

Triche and sophomore third baseman Jake Prince [2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs] were terrific on defense as the left side of the infield did their part to help preserve Homesley's gem.

Prince's RBI hits in the fifth and seventh gave the Raiders some key breathing room.

Senior right fielder Michail Harris had two hits on the night as well, driving in one run and scoring one.

Bearing down in tough spots is nothing new for Homesley, so that trouble in the fifth inning didn't faze him as he also dealt with the brewing no-hitter in the back of his mind.

"It was exciting [out there]. It's definitely in my game [to bear down]," he said. "I've always been a reliever, so I'm used to runners being on. So when games throw something at me like errors, it's not really something that fazes me. [And] our defense was unreal tonight."

Getting out hot as a team winning nine of their first 11 has Homesley and his teammates feeling good after narrowly missing the Class 7A playoffs a year ago.

"Man, it feels unreal. We've always thrown the ball, but the bats are hot right now," he said. "We've got some new faces on our team that are really coming through for us. We're finding a way, and if we do that with our staff, we're going to do great things in region play."

North coach Jim Cahill was impressed with how Homesley handled himself, particularly in those few tight moments.

"He's been pitching great all year, "Cahill said. "He's very mature on the mound, he's got a lot of poise, things don't bother him. We had that crazy [fifth] inning, he went right back out there and dealt in the sixthth. Those two walks were a little uncharacteristic. He's a strike-thrower."

Cahill knows there are some tough matchups ahead in region play — North opens Region 6-7A play at 6:15 p.m. Monday at West Forsyth — but he, like Homesley, likes this team's chances.

"We have senior night tomorrow, and then basically we go back to the region season. It's like a whole new season," he said. "Everybody starts 0-0, and we've got some pretty good teams in our region, but I think we can compete, and it's going to be fun and exciting just like it is every year."