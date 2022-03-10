Baseball: Homesley twirls complete game as No. 2 North beats West

There was little question regarding who would pitch the seventh inning Wednesday.

Baylor Homesley seemed to improve with each inning and cruised into the seventh after a striking out the first two batters atop West Forsyth's lineup, then erasing a two-out double with a groundout to Tyler Triche.

And after North's offense spotted him a four-run cushion, Homesley trotted back out for three more outs, capping his complete game by freezing Hunter Cook for his seventh strikeout of the game.

Homesley allowed just three hits and one walk across seven shutout innings as the Raiders captured their first region win, 4-0.

"He's a competitor," North head coach Jim Cahill said. "Every start this season he's competed. He wanted the ball tonight after us losing on Monday."

Homesley was part of a combined no-hitter in his last outing, an 8-3 win against Norcross that saw the Austin Peay signee rack up eight strikeouts across six no-hit innings.

West won the series opener 4-1 on Monday, but Homesley didn't allow a runner to reach third base Wednesday.

The closest the Wolverines came was in the second inning, when Gavin Culberson tried to go from first to third on an infield single but was cut down by Brett Barfield's throw across the diamond to Triche.

Homesley settled into a rhythm the following inning, retiring 10 of 11 batters during a stretch from the end of the third inning until the sixth.

North's offense spotted Homesley a one-run lead in the fourth inning when Michail Harris punched a bunt up the third-base line, which allowed Barfield to score from second base after Brady Poppe's errant throw.

Barfield finished 2-for-2 with a walk, plus three stolen bases and two RBIs.

"He's just a great athlete," Cahill said. "He's sneaky fast and he's a smart baserunner. We knew we had to be aggressive tonight. We couldn't just sit back and wait for things to happen."



Barfield's two-run double in the bottom of the sixth broke the game open and scored Triche and Brady Holbrook. Harris added a sacrifice fly two batters later to give North a 4-0 lead.

The hit, which was laced into center field and carried over the head of Noah Dardin, came off Sean Totten, who entered the game in relief of Luke Fernandez.

Fernandez was solid across five innings, holding the Raiders to one unearned run on two hits while striking out 11 batters.

North [11-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A] is ranked No. 2 in the latest coaches' poll and will host Gainesville at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, West [8-6, 1-1 Region 6-7A] will travel to Forsyth Central at 6:15 p.m. Friday.