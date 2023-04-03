Baseball: Logan Curry walk-off hit caps Raiders' comeback against Panthers

“It feels so amazing,” Curry said, regarding getting the game-winning RBI.



The Raiders have proved they are to be reckoned with in Region 8-6A, as they remained undefeated with an impressive 11-0 record.

“We just got to keep winning and keep rolling,” Curry said about the win streak. "We’re hot right now."

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, Jackson County became the first one to draw blood with Karson Wheeler hitting a two-run home run.

The Panthers weren’t done yet.

Weston Skinner, who was close to being struck out, finally made contact with the baseball to give Brice Branton and Ben Strickland enough time to reach home plate, extending the lead to 4-0.

A strikeout by pitcher Cason Engert ended the bleeding.

Turning it over to the Raiders offense, Drew Elkhill’s first appearance was well-needed for the Raiders as he hit a line-drive home run to center. Ellis Alldredge added a double to add to the momentum, but that’s all the Raiders could muster up.

Colin Seabold made a powerful swing for a home run to slice the lead to 4-2.

Alldredge singled on a ground ball, and Curry turned the jets on during his run from second to home plate. Alldredge thought he could get to second base, but Jackson County recovered fast enough to collect the out.

The Raiders had a chance to punch a run in with runners on corners, but as Gabe Cuellar was aiming to steal second, he was tagged out by the Panthers to retire the inning.

The Raiders knew they had to cook up something in the seventh inning if they wanted to win or take the game to an extra inning.

Things got going with Jake Prince posting a double, Seabold receiving an intentional walk and Kyle Duckwall reaching first base on an error to load the bases.

On a 1-2 count, Brady Holbrook collected an RBI single to tie the ballgame at 4-4.

Curry was up next to bat, and after two strikes, he gave his team something to cheer for, hitting the walk-off single.

Engert started the game, but Duckwall got the win on the mound. The latter lasted five innings, allowing one hit along with striking out seven Panthers.

Prince was clutch for the Raiders (16-6 overall) at the plate by collecting three hits in four appearances.