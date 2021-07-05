Baseball: North alum Westbrooks earns win as Gainesville Braves even record

GAINESVILLE – The Gainesville Braves served notice to the rest of the Sunbelt Baseball League on Saturday, reaching the .500 mark at 7-7 with a doubleheader sweep of the Waleska Wild Things, 6-1, 12-7, to run its winning streak to five games.

The Braves emerge from the homestand in fifth place with an SBL-best 7-3 record over their last 10 games.

North Forsyth alum and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Brody Westbrooks helped the Braves past the Wild Things in the nightcap, picking up the win on the mound as the Braves erased a late four-run deficit.

Westbrooks threw three shutout innings in relief and allowed just two hits, striking out six batters.

Westbrooks is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two appearances this season with the Braves. He owns nine strikeouts across five innings and has not issued a walk this summer.

The Braves tied the game 7-7 in the fourth inning, keyed by a Hudson Sapp two-run homer, his third. The Braves put the game away when the Wild Things pitching staff issued five walks and a hit-by-pitch, helping the Braves score five runs on just one hit.

Buoyed by back-to-back homers in by Joe Sutton and Josh Shuler in Game 1, the Braves jumped out a to 6-0 lead to make it stand 6-1 in the afternoon game of a doubleheader.

Sutton and Shuler’s back-to-back blasts in the opener gave the Braves an early 2-0 lead. After adding a third run in the fifth inning keyed by a Jarrett Burney single, the Braves put the game away in the seventh, scoring three times highlighted by Will Mapes first homer of the season.

Parker Hildebrecht spoiled the three-pitcher shutout with a solo homer in the seventh.

Shuler’s two hits paced the Braves’ eight hits in the win.

On Monday, the Braves returned home for a rematch with the Gwinnett Astros.