Baseball: North bats shut down in road loss to Brookwood

SNELLVILLE — North Forsyth’s baseball team finally made it back on the field on Friday night after a weeklong hiatus due to constant rain, but on the road against Brookwood, the Raiders couldn’t get their bats going, taking a 3-0 loss.
The defeat dropped North to 6-5 overall.
"It's tough when you only play once a week," North coach Jim Cahill said. "We took a lot of swings in the cages, but we haven't seen a lot of live pitching. I thought we could have had some better approaches tonight. On the other hand, their kid did a great job. He was filling up the strike zone."
Brookwood starting pitcher Dylan Lonergan was dominant on the mound for the Broncos. By the end of the third inning, he had struck out seven batters, and by the end of the game, he’d fanned nine and allowed just a single hit over six innings of work.
North ace Anthony DiMola put in a solid effort of his own, but ultimately took the loss, allowing one earned run and five hits over six frames.
Tyler Triche was the most productive hitter for the Raiders on Friday, reaching on a single up the middle in the third and also adding a walk.
Brookwood scored its first run in the bottom half of the second. After Wes Franklin reached on a three-base error, Chris Bailey brought him in with an RBI double. The Broncos extended that advantage in the fourth on an RBI triple and single.
North only had one real chance to score, which came in the final inning after Lonergan was pulled. After Triche walked with one out, Ty Morrison reached on an error to put runners on first and third before a double play ended the game.
The Raiders will host Walnut Grove on Wednesday before hosting Milton for their first region game on Friday. North hopes that the weather will stay clear enough to play next week, and if not, that it can stay fresh until it can play the regular season games that matter most.
"There's nothing we can do about it, but everybody's in the same boat, I guess," Cahill said. "You can't practice on the field. All you can do is hitting, hitting inside.
"Hopefully, we can get some good weather and get ready for region."