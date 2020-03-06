Baseball: North bats shut down in road loss to Brookwood

SNELLVILLE — North Forsyth’s baseball team finally made it back on the field on Friday night after a weeklong hiatus due to constant rain, but on the road against Brookwood, the Raiders couldn’t get their bats going, taking a 3-0 loss.

The defeat dropped North to 6-5 overall.

"It's tough when you only play once a week," North coach Jim Cahill said. "We took a lot of swings in the cages, but we haven't seen a lot of live pitching. I thought we could have had some better approaches tonight. On the other hand, their kid did a great job. He was filling up the strike zone."

Brookwood starting pitcher Dylan Lonergan was dominant on the mound for the Broncos. By the end of the third inning, he had struck out seven batters, and by the end of the game, he’d fanned nine and allowed just a single hit over six innings of work.