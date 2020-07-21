Baseball: North pitcher Homesley commits to Austin Peay

Baylor Homesley became the fourth North Forsyth pitcher this month to make a college commitment, as the rising junior committed to play baseball at Austin Peay.
Homesley, who has logged significant time as a freshman and sophomore, compiled a 2.62 ERA in 2020. He pitched eight innings, giving up three earned runs, seven hits and striking out eight batters.
Austin Peay competes in the Division I Ohio Valley Conference, where the Governors posted a 32-25 overall record in 2019 and finished second in the conference.
Teammates Jess Ackerman (Mercer), Michael Sills (Wofford College) and Peyton Wagner (Cleveland Community College) also made commitments two weeks ago.
After much thought and prayer I have decided to further my academic and baseball career at Austin Peay State University. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches who made me the player I am today. Go Govs! #stacheville pic.twitter.com/zRceCIENfI— Baylor Homesley (@BaylorHomesley) July 18, 2020