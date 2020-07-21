By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Baseball: North pitcher Homesley commits to Austin Peay
Baylor Homesley
Baylor Homesley became the fourth North Forsyth pitcher this month to make a college commitment, as the rising junior committed to play baseball at Austin Peay.

Homesley, who has logged significant time as a freshman and sophomore, compiled a 2.62 ERA in 2020. He pitched eight innings, giving up three earned runs, seven hits and striking out eight batters.

Austin Peay competes in the Division I Ohio Valley Conference, where the Governors posted a 32-25 overall record in 2019 and finished second in the conference.

Teammates Jess Ackerman (Mercer), Michael Sills (Wofford College) and Peyton Wagner (Cleveland Community College) also made commitments two weeks ago.