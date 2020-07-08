Baseball: Pair of North Forsyth pitchers make commitments

A pair of North Forsyth pitchers firmed up their collegiate plans this week, as Jess Ackerman committed to Mercer and Peyton Wagner committed to Cleveland Community College.
Ackerman, a rising senior and first-team All-County selection, averaged more than two strikeouts per inning in 2020, striking out 27 batters in 13 1/3 innings pitched. Ackerman posted a 3-0 record and 1.05 ERA, surrendering just three his and two earned runs.
Ackerman will join fellow Class of 2021 pitcher Braden Bamburowski (Lambert) at Mercer, as well as recent Pinecrest Academy grad Caleb Bohn. Lambet alums Collin Price and Zach Graveno and Forsyth Central alum Luke Sutko also play for the Bears.
After much thought and prayer I have decided to further my academic and baseball career at Mercer University. I would like to thank God foremost then my family, all my coaches, and friends who made me the person I am today. Go bears!🐻 pic.twitter.com/qrtjeMhySH— jessack07 (@jessackerman2) July 8, 2020
Wagner, also a rising senior and a two-sport athlete for the Raiders, made four appearances in 2020, giving up five unearned runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. He also struck out two batters and walked just one.
Wagner served as North Forsyth's primary punter, averaging 33 yards per punt in 2019, downing seven punts inside the 20-yard line and featuring a long of 46 yards. Wagner also played 12 games on defense for the Raiders, racking up 28 total tackles.
100% Committed!! @CoachGeneBowles @CCCYeti_BSBL @TgDbacks @Camfritz5 @NoFoFootball pic.twitter.com/j0OqmLZ84F— Peyton Wagner (@PeytonWag1) July 7, 2020