Baseball: Pair of North Forsyth pitchers make commitments

A pair of North Forsyth pitchers firmed up their collegiate plans this week, as Jess Ackerman committed to Mercer and Peyton Wagner committed to Cleveland Community College.

Ackerman, a rising senior and first-team All-County selection, averaged more than two strikeouts per inning in 2020, striking out 27 batters in 13 1/3 innings pitched. Ackerman posted a 3-0 record and 1.05 ERA, surrendering just three his and two earned runs.

Ackerman will join fellow Class of 2021 pitcher Braden Bamburowski (Lambert) at Mercer, as well as recent Pinecrest Academy grad Caleb Bohn. Lambet alums Collin Price and Zach Graveno and Forsyth Central alum Luke Sutko also play for the Bears.