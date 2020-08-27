Baseball: Westbrooks named All-Coastal Plain League

Brody Westbrooks was named to the All-Coastal Plain second team, following a season where the North Forsyth alum posted a 3.24 ERA for the Macon Bacon.
Westbrooks, a sophomore at Georgia Tech, finished second on the team with 34 strikeouts across 25 innings, averaging 12.24 punch outs per nine innings pitched. Westbrooks walked only three batters and surrendered one home run in seven appearances — six starts.
His best outing of the season came in his final appearance, when Westbrooks struck out 11 batters across six shutout innings and gave up just two hits.
Westbrooks made four appearances for Georgia Tech in 2020, compiling a 3.18 ERA in 5 2/3 innings and striking out eight batters.
Westbrooks played alongside Forsyth Central alum Luke Sutko in Macon. Sutko, a junior at Mercer, made 14 appearances for the Bacon, collecting a 3.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.
Sutko played his first two seasons following high school at St. Johns River State College in Palatka, Florida. In his first year at Mercer in 2020, Sutko had an impressive 1.54 ERA in 11 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. His longest outing of the season came against Florida State, when Sutko fired 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and give up just two hits.
The Coastal Plain League is a summer collegiate baseball league with 15 teams across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.