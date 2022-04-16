Baseball: Zirlott's walk-off HR leads North Forsyth past Denmark, into playoffs

Josh Zirlott went to the plate with an explicit task.
North Forsyth trailed Denmark by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Zirlott was due to bat second. If the leadoff batter reached base, it would be up to Zirlott to bunt him into scoring position.
Sure enough, Brady Holbrook drew a walk to lead off the inning and Zirlott came to the plate eager to help his team tie the game. But Zirlott didn't know he was about to end the game himself.
Zirlott watched Jake Freedman's first pitch of the at-bat whizz by for strike one. A fastball almost as tall as Zirlott followed and drew an offering from North's pinch-hitter, but instead zoomed into Sammy Leis' glove for strike two.
Suddenly, down 0-2 in the count, bunting was no longer an option.
Zirlott watched a pair of fastballs come within less than an inch of the outside corner to even the count at 2-2. That's when Zirlott teed up a fastball and deposited it over the left-center field fence for a two-run, walk-off home run that sent the Raiders into a state of pandemonium.
"The first two pitches I miss the bunt and I'm like, 'Oh, wow. I've just got to hit it hard and do something for my team,'" Zirlott said. "Then I swing, and I didn't know where the ball went because it's too dark, and I see everyone stop running and everyone go crazy. I was like, 'That just went out.' My mind just blanked and I knew we were going to the playoffs, which we deserve."
North's 3-2 win guarantees the Raiders a spot in the Class 7A playoffs while snapping the Danes' eight-game winning streak.
"I was surprised," Zirlott said. "I'd never hit a home run in my whole life."
North couldn't crack the Danes' pitching for the first five innings. Denmark starter Jacob Kruger managed to keep the Raiders off-balance through 4 2/3 scoreless innings before a two-out double by Holbrook forced head coach Jamie Corr to summon Harry Harris in relief.
Harris quickly fell behind 3-0 to the first batter he faced before rattling off three straight strikes to retire Logan Curry and end the threat.
North broke through in the sixth inning, though, when Chandler DeBlois doubled home Colin Seabold to cut the Danes' lead in half. That brought up power hitter Tyler Triche, who was intentionally walked to set up the double play.
A Jake Prince flyout marked Harris' last batter, and Freedman entered in relief to try to preserve the lead. A five-pitch walk by Brett Barfield loaded the bases and put the tying run 90 feet away, but Michail Harris bounced a grounder up the middle, which Bradburn snared and flipped to McGinn for the inning-ending force out.
However, the seventh inning belonged to the Raiders, who won the season series with Denmark thanks to Zirlott's late-inning heroics.
"He's been hitting the ball hard, just kind of right at people lately," North coach Jim Cahill said. "But it went over their heads so they couldn't catch it."
Cason Engert was solid through six innings, scattering five hits and two unearned runs while striking out eight. Engert's only trouble, really, came in the top of the third, when Francesco Capocci laced an RBI double down the left-field line to score Parker Johnson and give Denmark a 2-0 lead.
Kyle Roper pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two, to collect the win.
North [19-9, 9-7 Region 6-7A] can finish no lower than fourth in the region standings because the Raiders own the tiebreaker against West Forsyth. North's two remaining games are against Lambert and South Forsyth.
"I guess maybe it's more of a sense of relief than anything else," Cahill said. "I'm proud of them, obviously. It's something we set out to accomplish and now we've just got to take it one series at a time."
Meanwhile, Denmark [20-7, 12-3 Region 6-7A] captured the region championship Wednesday with a 4-2 win against Lambert.