Baseball: Zirlott's walk-off HR leads North Forsyth past Denmark, into playoffs

Josh Zirlott went to the plate with an explicit task.

North Forsyth trailed Denmark by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Zirlott was due to bat second. If the leadoff batter reached base, it would be up to Zirlott to bunt him into scoring position.

Sure enough, Brady Holbrook drew a walk to lead off the inning and Zirlott came to the plate eager to help his team tie the game. But Zirlott didn't know he was about to end the game himself.

Zirlott watched Jake Freedman's first pitch of the at-bat whizz by for strike one. A fastball almost as tall as Zirlott followed and drew an offering from North's pinch-hitter, but instead zoomed into Sammy Leis' glove for strike two.

Suddenly, down 0-2 in the count, bunting was no longer an option.

Zirlott watched a pair of fastballs come within less than an inch of the outside corner to even the count at 2-2. That's when Zirlott teed up a fastball and deposited it over the left-center field fence for a two-run, walk-off home run that sent the Raiders into a state of pandemonium.