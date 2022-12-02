Basketball: Brayden Turner helps North Forsyth take down South Forsyth

Brayden Turner scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Kal-El Delgadillo added 14 total points and Brogen Casey chipped in with 10, as the North Forsyth Raiders boys basketball team downed the South Forsyth War Eagles, 61-46, Thursday night on the road.

“Anytime you can keep a team in the 40s, it’s a good effort,” Raiders head coach David Sokol said

North Forsyth's Cole Kirouac watches a shot Thursday at South Forsyth. (Photo by Paul Ward) Sokol enjoyed seeing how well the Raiders did rebounding and how the Raiders played as a team.

Both teams traded buckets after coming up empty on their first possessions. North Forsyth's Cameron Martin hit a 3 off a pass from Cole Kirouac, and South Forsyth's Brandon Mankin dribbled by Kirouac for a layup.

The highlight of the game came when Turner lobbed an alley-oop pass for Kirouac to dunk to retake the lead.

North jumped to an 11-4 lead on a Delgadillo bucket that made South call a timeout. Then after the time out, Delgadillo slips past the defense for a layup for a 13-4 first-quarter lead.

After War Eagles senior Brock Ferrell knocked down a 3-pointer to end the scoring slump, both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop in the second quarter, with South scoring nine points to North’s eight.

A 21-13 margin separated North and South at halftime.

It turned into a block party on both teams’ opening possessions of the second half. It started with Kirouac blocking Mankin's shot attempt, and it ended with South’s senior center Demauri Brown elevating in the air for a block of his own.

With 4:39 left, the Raiders defense forces the War Eagles to throw up a crazy shot to beat the shot clock. Then on the other end of the court, Casey hits a wide-open 3 at the top of the key.

On North’s next possession, Casey hits another 3 but this time from the corner to grow the lead to 30-16.

The War Eagles were able to cut down the lead to 33-23, but the Raiders offense kept scoring, including Ty Womack knocking down his first triple.

As Braden Mullis was driving to the hoop, the defense collapsed inside the paint, leaving Turner to knock down the deep 2 for a 40-24 lead.

Caleb Underwood dribbles on Mullis to draw separation for a mid-range shot to end the quarter.

It was a high-scoring fourth quarter with both teams scoring their highest point totals, though it was Turner’s scoring that kept the Raiders afloat for the victory.

“The whole game we shot pretty well," Sokol said. "Brayden can shoot the 3. We did a good job getting the ball in the post to Cole, and Cole kicked it back out. Our guys are square and knocked down those shots.”