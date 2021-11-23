Basketball: Delgadillo’s shot buries Creekview; North Forsyth girls reach championship

The North Forsyth team that exited the locker room Monday looked completely different than the one that walked into it.

The energy with which the boys played during the second half against Creekview was a complete 180 compared to how they played in the first.

After being down 36-16 at halftime, North outscored Creekview 48-24 in the second half and 22-5 in the fourth quarter to win the game 64-60.

Head coach David Sokol felt his players really stepped up and made the difference in the second half.

“It’s easy to say tale of two halves,” Sokol said. “We’re down 20 or whatever it was at halftime. We got some guys in there that didn’t like how it went. Flipped a switch and really was the aggressor in the second half, and it was great to see.”

With the game tied 60-60, Kal-El Delgadillo, who finished with 12 points, hit the last of his four threes with 8.9 seconds remaining to give the Raiders their first lead since the first quarter.

Sokol hopes their future games are more reminiscent of the second half than the first.

“Hopefully they see it, what it can do being the aggressor, playing with energy, enthusiasm, being a competitor out there,” Sokol said. “I think good things will happen, so that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Aidan Kudlas stuffed the stat sheet for the Raiders with 15 points, 11 reboun and eight assists. Cole Kirouac added 14 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

Trent Jackson had a game-high 25 points for Creekview.

North moves to 2-1 on the season and will face Dutchtown at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In the earlier game, the North girls also used a big ssecond half to defeat Marist 50-34.

After trailing 24-21 at halftime, the Raiders outscored Marist 13-2 in the third quarter and 29-10 over the course of the second half.

Head coach Brad Kudlas felt the second half was more their style of play.

“We came out, felt like a little slow,” Kudlas said. “But the girls got going. Really the second half we started playing our tempo. Marist did a great job of kind of slowing it down and making it a half-court game. We like to go up and down. Second half we got a little bit into our game.”

Twenty of the 50 points the Raiders scored came from players who came off the bench, including 10 from Kamryn Gardner. Erin Whalen also had a game-high 10 rebounds off the bench.

“Our bench is huge,” Kudlas said. “I feel like we’ve got 11 players that can start anywhere else in the state, really. Having them is critical for the way we want to play. There’s not one set player we look to. We got 11 strong. We’re looking to go, and they know they’re gonna get an opportunity, and a lot of them showed up tonight and took advantage of that opportunity.”

Ali Jones scored a game-high 12 points for the Raiders, and Anna Gliatta added 8 points, three rebounds and three steals.

Their depth and high-energy style of basketball has led to their early 4-0 start to the season.

The Raiders will face their biggest challenge so far this season in the championship of the Raider Classic against Cherokee.

“It’s been a pretty good start,” Kudlas said. “We’ve had some pretty good competition. Got a big test tomorrow against Cherokee, so that’ll kind of show us where we’re at in this segment of the season. Then we get a little bit of a break, and we start that next segment. Overall, been impressed with the girls. We’ve got a lot still to learn, but the one thing I love about them is they play as a unit, and that’s gonna go really far.”

The Raiders will play at 7 p.m. against Cherokee (3-1) at North Forsyth High School.