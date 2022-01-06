Basketball: No. 2 North Forsyth buries 11 3s, blows out Loganville

Loganville's defense decided to roll the dice and play zone.

The only thing is, North Forsyth's shooters were in the zone.

North knocked down 11 3-pointers, nine different players scored at least a point, and the Raiders cruised to a 59-36 victory against Loganville on Wednesday.

North suffered its first losses of the season last week at the Innisfree Hotels Beach Basketball Tournament but bounced back with a complete win over the Red Devils.

"The girls came out strong," North head coach Brad Kudlas said. "After what happened down in Florida, they responded and they responded really well. We had a really good day of basketball yesterday. Loganville's a good team. They play that zone, and if you're not shooting well, it can be scary. Last year we went down to their place and they put it on us."

Loganville beat North 43-26 last year in the Raiders' first game after the holiday break. This time was different.

Anna Gliatta knocked down her first four shots of the game — a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws — to help the Raiders to an 8-2 lead.

Meredith Franklin added another before the end of the first quarter, then Ali Jones drained back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter and force a Loganville timeout with the Raiders leading 19-11.

Jones picked up where she left off after halftime, burying her third 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run. Two possessions later, Erin Whalen stole a pass and threw the ball upcourt to Franklin. The momentum from the pass pulled Franklin out of bounds, which led her to flip the ball back to Whalen for an easy layup.

By the time Kamryn Gardner came off the bench for North's eighth 3-pointer of the game, the Raiders had built a 38-17 lead.

In all, North's bench accounted for 31 of the Raiders' points.

"It's the deepest team I've had since I've been coaching here," Kudlas said. "It's kind of nice. I mix them up every day in practice and I get different teams, because we put out a lot of different combinations. It's easy to scout five or six people; when you've got to scout 10, how are you going to remember 10 people?"

Whalen led the team with 12 points, while Gliatta chipped in 10 points and Jones finished with nine points. London Weaver had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Josie Cheatham's layup with 45 seconds left in the game made the score 59-36 and marked the ninth North player to score.

The Raiders [12-3, 3-0 Region 6-7A] will resume region play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Denmark.