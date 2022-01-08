Basketball: No. 2 North Forsyth tops Denmark to remain perfect in region

By Derrick Richemond
For the Forsyth County News
North Forsyth's second-ranked girls basketball team made it rain from beyond the arc Friday in a region win against Denmark, beating the Danes 67-35.
The Raiders opened up the game with an 11-2 lead, as four different players knocked down a triple in the first quarter. The Danes had difficulty setting up their defense to stop the barrage of threes.
“Girls came out tonight hitting those threes,” North coach Brad Kudlas said “The girls wanted to show how they’ve been working hard, and showed it off.”
Raiders were crashing the glass offensively and defensively. They were determined to chase down any loose balls and made the most of second-chance points.
North power forward Erin Whalen dominated the second quarter. During a possession late in the second quarter, Whalen jumped in front of the passing lane, stole the ball, and ran the fast break on her own to grow the lead by 13 points.
Later on, with eight seconds remaining in the quarter, one North player jumped in the air for the steal, saw Whalen down the court, launched the ball for her to lay the ball up with ease. She scored eight points alone.
The Raiders went on to score 23 points in the second quarter and enter the locker room with a 20-point lead.
At the beginning of the third quarter, the Raiders didn’t stop the threes. Maddie Erickson set a hard screen for Meredith Franklin’s defender and that allowed her to shoot a wide-open three from the top of the key for the first score.
“We took what they gave us,” Kudlas said “If you give us threes, we’re going to shoot threes. Our goal is to play fast and take the first open shot.”
North made it tough on Denmark. It wasn't until four minutes into the third quarter Danes finally put the ball into the hoop for the first time in the second half.
At one point in the fourth quarter, Leah Hall found Ali Jones who was left wide-open for three to increase the lead by 30 points.
Nine different Raiders scored in the game, with Kamryn Gardner leading the pack with 15 points. Erin Whalen finished with 12 points.
North [13-3, 4-0 Region 6-7A] will travel to Gainesville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Denmark [9-7, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Tuesday.