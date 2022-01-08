Basketball: No. 2 North Forsyth tops Denmark to remain perfect in region

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

North Forsyth's second-ranked girls basketball team made it rain from beyond the arc Friday in a region win against Denmark, beating the Danes 67-35.

The Raiders opened up the game with an 11-2 lead, as four different players knocked down a triple in the first quarter. The Danes had difficulty setting up their defense to stop the barrage of threes.

“Girls came out tonight hitting those threes,” North coach Brad Kudlas said “The girls wanted to show how they’ve been working hard, and showed it off.”