Basketball: North alum Martin earns PBC Player of the Week nod

North Forsyth graduate Caroline Martin is the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Martin, a true freshman at North Georgia, is averaging 17.7 points through the first three games of the season. Martin's season high came Dec. 11 in a 89-81 win against conference foe Flagler College, where she scored 23 points behind a 7-of-14 shooting performance. Martin also drained 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Martin is currently the top-scoring freshman in Division II and is fourth in the Peach Belt in points, leading the conference in free throws made and attempted (26 of 34).
North Georgia is 3-0 and ranked No. 16 in the country.