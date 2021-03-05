Basketball: North alum Martin named PBC Freshman of the Year

North Forsyth alum Caroline Martin is the top freshman in the Peach Belt Conference, the league office announced Friday.
Martin burst onto the scene in her first season at the University of North Georgia, averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on her way to PBC Freshman of the Year honors.
Martin scored a career-high 35 points Wednesday in the Nighthawks' 106-81 win against Clayton State in the conference tournament semifinals, which is tied for the most single-game points in the PBC this season. It marked the third time this season Martin has scored 23 or more points (23 vs. Flagler; 24 vs. Clayton State).
Martin, the two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year, averaged 17.7 points per game over her first three games at UNG, drawing PBC Player of the Week honors.
In addition to PBC Freshman of the Year honors, Martin was also named to the conference's third team.
Martin and the sixth-ranked Nighthawks will face No. 2 Lander on Saturday in the PBC championship game.