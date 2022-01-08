Basketball: North Forsyth blows out Denmark behind strong third quarter

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

A strong third quarter by North Forsyth led to a 74-35 blowout victory against Denmark on Friday for the Raiders' fourth straight home win.

Aidan Kudlas had 21 points to lead the Raiders' offense.

North point guard Braden Mullis connected on a deep contested three in front of Jayden Hilliman’s face to get things started. That sparked momentum and allowed the Raiders to go on a 7-0 run.