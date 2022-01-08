Basketball: North Forsyth blows out Denmark behind strong third quarter

By Derrick Richemond
For the Forsyth County News
A strong third quarter by North Forsyth led to a 74-35 blowout victory against Denmark on Friday for the Raiders' fourth straight home win.
Aidan Kudlas had 21 points to lead the Raiders' offense.
North point guard Braden Mullis connected on a deep contested three in front of Jayden Hilliman’s face to get things started. That sparked momentum and allowed the Raiders to go on a 7-0 run.
A few blocks by the Danes gave them chances to put a stop to the Raiders’ run.
In the second quarter, both teams were trading baskets. But just when Denmark shooting guard Kourtland Tolbert hit a three to cut North's lead to 10 points, shooting guard Kal-el Delgadillo drew a foul on the other end of the court and got the basket to drop for an and-one.
In the final seconds of the second half, Denmark small forward, Maksim Vinogradav caught the ball in stride to lay the ball in the hoop to cut the lead to 34-21.
The biggest highlight of the first half was when Delgadillo dribbled down the baseline and hit Hilliman with a crossover that sent him to the floor, then knocked down the jump shot.
When the third quarter rolled around, North Forsyth's Brayden Turner got hot. Turner knocked down a corner three that forced Denmark to call a timeout, then he came out after the timeout and knocked down another triple.
“When I hit two, I [got] in the zone,” Turner said “After the third one, you can’t look back. You've got to keep shooting the ball. [Fans] always support you, so you might as well give them a show.”
Turner scored 12 of the Raiders’ 18 points during an 18-3 run to end the quarter.
North never looked back and went on to outscore Danes 26-7 in the third quarter.
“We shot the heck out of the ball tonight,” Raiders coach David Sokol said “ The guys played well, moved the ball very well on offense. It was great to see.”North [8-8, 2-2 Region 6-7A] set a season high in points to improve their home record 7-3. The Raiders will travel to Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Denmark [8-8, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to Lambert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.