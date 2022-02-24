Basketball: North Forsyth boys end historic season in first round

North Forsyth's defense held highly recruited Ethan Davis in check for the first 24 minutes and Collins Hill found themselves locked in a tight battle against the pesky Raiders in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs Wednesday.

That changed in the second half.

Sitting on just four points at halftime, and with North leading by one points, Davis erupted for 24 points in the second half including a 14-point fourth quarter on six made field goals to help the Eagles pull away and win 70-58, advancing them into the second round and ending the Raiders' historic season.

As a team, the Eagles scored 26 points in the fourth quarter.

On paper, North and Collins Hill entered the contest very evenly matched. And through the first two quarters of play, that proved to be the case. The Raiders held a slim 28-27 lead at the break and the two teams' stats were virtually identical.

Each team shot 11 of 23 from the field, while Collins Hill accounted for 13 turnovers and the Raiders had 12. What ultimately proved to be the difference was Davis, who was virtually unstoppable in the second half.

Davis was nearly perfect in the second half, shooting 11-for-12 from the field.

The outside shooting of Jayden Williams also proved to be key in the Eagles coming away victorious. With both teams trading shots early in the fourth quarter, Williams connected on three corner 3-pointers in fewer than two minutes to help keep the Eagles out in front.



With the Eagles holding onto a slim 56-51 lead with 4:32 left thanks to Williams’ hot shooting, Davis took over and scored the next four baskets for the Eagles to put the game away.

North landed three players in double figures, including Cole Kirouac [17 points], Braden Mullis [15] and Kal-el Delgadillo [13].

Davis finished his night with a game-high 28 points, while Williams and Kaden McArthur each chipped in with nine points in the win.

