Basketball: North Forsyth boys hand West Forsyth first region loss

The big wins keep piling up for North Forsyth's boys basketball team.

Braden Mullis exploded for 30 points, North's defense held West Forsyth to its second-lowest point total of the season, and the Raiders handed the first-place Wolverines their first region loss of the season Tuesday, 69-41.

Mullis knocked down five 3-pointers in the win, including three on three straight scoring possessions in the third quarter.

"When he gets hot, it's a nice sight to see," North head coach David Sokol said. "We executed well and did what we wanted to defensively. It was good to play a great team like that and come out on top."

North, which beat Lambert for the first time in school history last week, now owns region wins against Forsyth Central, Denmark, Lambert and West.

The Raiders took control early in Tuesday's contest, ripping off a 15-5 run to close the first quarter, fueled by a two-handed jam by Cole Kirouac.

Kirouac finished with eight points and matched up well against talented West forward Jake Mooney on both ends of the court.

"Cole played great," Sokol said. "I know he probably didn't score as much as he wanted to, but I thought he rebounded well and had two or three blocks. He did everything we asked him to do."



North outscored West 14-5 in the second quarter to carry a 31-17 lead into halftime.

Mullis and Kal-el Delgadillo each knocked down a 3-pointer, while Aidan Kudlas hit back-to-back buckets to close the half, including a running layup where Kirouac found him wrapping around the baseline.

Kudlas added 14 points for the Raiders.

North held the Wolverines scoreless for nearly half the quarter until Mooney's layup with 4:37 remaining.

West played without point guard Joe Wortman.

Caleb Lesch forced a steal and knocked down a 3-pointer to open the second half, threatening to pull West within striking distance, but the Raiders responded by scoring the next 11 points, ending with Mullis sidestepping a West defender in front of North's student section and burying a 3-pointer to make it 42-22 with 1:49 left in the quarter.



North [10-11, 4-4 Region 6-7A] will try to carry its momentum into Friday's region tilt at Forsyth Central, something Sokol said the Raiders failed to do last week when they lost 59-46 to Alpharetta after beating Lambert.

"I don't think we did it well after we beat Lambert," Sokol said. "We mentioned something in the locker room about, 'Hey, that's a great win, but it means nothing if you don't continue to do it.' I mean, some of these guys are in a position they haven't been in before. We're going to try to play just as well on the road Friday at Central."

West [16-6, 8-1 Region 6-7A] remains in first place by 2 1/2 games and will host second-place Lambert at 7:30 p.m. Friday.